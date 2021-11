PALMYRA, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- For the past four years, people know when Fluvanna County pops up on the schedule Kobe Edmonds is directing the show. "He's been here for so long it seems like, you just expect him to be on the field or the court," Flucos football coach Michael Morris said, "When you hear Fluvanna whether it's basketball or football, you think of Kobe Edmonds."

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO