How about that? After the Cleveland Browns stuffed the ball down the New England Patriots‘ throats on the first drive of the game to go up 7-0, it’s been all Mac Jones. Well, the rushing attack and defense have been impressive too, but the rookie has received most of the attention for his impressive efforts. Touchdowns to Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne have Gillette Stadium roaring as the Pats hold a 24-7 lead at the half.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO