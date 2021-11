The Tennessee Volunteers played the Georgia Bulldogs better than anybody has this season. In Saturday’s game, the Volunteers put up 17 points, which is the most any team has scored against the Bulldogs this season. Tennessee was able to keep it close for most of the game but came up short in the second half. Tennessee would lose at home to Georgia 41-17 and fall to 5-5 on the season.

