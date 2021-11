MINNEAPOLIS — The former girlfriend of the Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook has filed a lawsuit accusing the running back of battery, assault and false imprisonment. The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday, claims Cook assaulted her at his home in Inver Grove Heights back in November of 2020. Daniel Cragg, the woman's attorney, said the woman was entering Cook's house to retrieve her belongings following a breakup, the lawsuit reads. Cragg said the woman stored mace in Cook's garage, and grabbed it before entering the home for her own protection.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO