VIDEO: Teen Basketball Player Sucker-Punches Competing Player, Giving Her a Concussion [Reports]

The mother was reportedly filmed encouraging her daughter to strike the victim

A California mother filed a police report after her 15-year-old daughter was reportedly sucker-punched during a girl’s basketball tournament on Sunday.

Alice Ham posted a video on Instagram showing the incident involving her daughter and a player on the competing team. A player, in black, can be seen falling and knocking down Ham’s daughter, in white, as she attempts to make a shot. The pair is filmed returning to their feet and running down the court when the player turns around and punches Ham’s daughter in the face, causing her to fall to the floor.

Ham told KABC that her daughter suffered a concussion and is not allowed to attend school days after the assault, which occurred at the Map Sports Facility.

While the alleged aggressor has not been publicly identified, KABC reported that she is the daughter of a former NBA player.

Ham said she was watching her other children play when her daughter was attacked, but she claimed the other player’s mother may have encouraged the violence.

“I can hear pretty clearly the mom [in the video]. I know it’s the mom because the witnesses at the site told me. It’s pretty clear that she tells her daughter you have to hit her for that. What ‘that’ is, I don’t know. I don’t know what the mom thinks she saw,” she told KABC.

Ham told KTLA that she was originally unaware anything happened to her daughter — who she said came home appearing disoriented. However, the teen’s teammates and other parents at Sunday’s game reportedly informed Ham about the incident and showed her the video.

Ham said she filed a police report but has not heard back regarding any updates. Meanwhile, Avac United CEO Gary Thomas told KTLA that the suspected attacker and her mother have been banned from all games until further notice.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most — your children.

[Featured image: Instagram video screengrab]