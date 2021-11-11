ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

VIDEO: Teen Basketball Player Sucker-Punches Competing Player, Giving Her a Concussion [Reports]

By Jacquelyn Gray
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzcaO_0ct2YRaQ00

The mother was reportedly filmed encouraging her daughter to strike the victim

A California mother filed a police report after her 15-year-old daughter was reportedly sucker-punched during a girl’s basketball tournament on Sunday.

Alice Ham posted a video on Instagram showing the incident involving her daughter and a player on the competing team. A player, in black, can be seen falling and knocking down Ham’s daughter, in white, as she attempts to make a shot. The pair is filmed returning to their feet and running down the court when the player turns around and punches Ham’s daughter in the face, causing her to fall to the floor.

Ham told KABC that her daughter suffered a concussion and is not allowed to attend school days after the assault, which occurred at the Map Sports Facility.

While the alleged aggressor has not been publicly identified, KABC reported that she is the daughter of a former NBA player.

Ham said she was watching her other children play when her daughter was attacked, but she claimed the other player’s mother may have encouraged the violence.

“I can hear pretty clearly the mom [in the video]. I know it’s the mom because the witnesses at the site told me. It’s pretty clear that she tells her daughter you have to hit her for that. What ‘that’ is, I don’t know. I don’t know what the mom thinks she saw,” she told KABC.

Ham told KTLA that she was originally unaware anything happened to her daughter — who she said came home appearing disoriented. However, the teen’s teammates and other parents at Sunday’s game reportedly informed Ham about the incident and showed her the video.

Ham said she filed a police report but has not heard back regarding any updates. Meanwhile, Avac United CEO Gary Thomas told KTLA that the suspected attacker and her mother have been banned from all games until further notice.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most — your children.

[Featured image: Instagram video screengrab]

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Girl sucker-punched during basketball game prompting police report

A California family filed a police complaint after their teenage daughter was sucker-punched during a youth basketball game.Lauryn Ham, 15, was attacked with a wild punch from an opponent that struck her in the chin and throat and knocked her to the floor.“Of course I was in total shock. Just couldn’t believe that could happen to my child,” her mother Alice Ham told ABC7.“You always see things on video and you never think it could happen to you. To actually see it and know that was my kid just hurt me so bad.”The shocking incident took place during a girls’...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Teen girl concussed after brutal basketball attack

A disturbing cheap shot during a California basketball game left a teen girl concussed and her mother “in shock.”. At an event in Southern California, 15-year-old Lauryn Ham was sucker-punched by one of her opponents. According to her mother, she’s still recovering from the brutal punch over the weekend. “Of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Player's Daughter Socked 2 Girls Weeks Before Viral Sucker Punch

The daughter of ex-NBA player Corey Benjamin was involved in another on-court fight just weeks before her viral sucker punch ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. The violent altercation went down in mid-September in Del Amo, Calif. -- just two months before she sucker punched a girl during a youth basketball game near Anaheim last weekend.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Bleacher Report

Former Bulls Player Corey Benjamin Apologizes for Daughter Punching Player in Video

Former Chicago Bulls guard Corey Benjamin apologized Thursday for his daughter punching another player during a basketball tournament in the Los Angeles area last weekend. Per Vikki Vargas of NBCLA, Benjamin said the following regarding his daughter punching 15-year-old Lauryn Ham:. "To the young lady who was punched by my...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
Power 93.7 WBLK

Soulja Boy and Young Dolph Beef Erupts, Soulja Mocks Dolph About Being Shot Multiple Times

Beef has erupted between Soulja Boy and Young Dolph. Things appear to have started on Wednesday (Nov. 10), when Dolph boasted about the money he's drawing in for shows as well as his independent status. "How da fuck im a independent artist and gettin 100rax plus for a show," Dolph wrote on his Instagram Story. "How da fuck @keyglock got more cars & ice than you & your ceo?"
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Monica Mourns Loss Of Young Dolph, Says She Saw Him Last Night

The tributes and condolences have not ceased throughout the day following the news of Young Dolph's death. The 36-year-old rapper was reportedly purchasing cookies for his mother at a local Memphis store when a car pulled up and shot him dead. The news has stunned the Hip Hop community, especially those who knew Dolph well and called him a friend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Basketball Player#Nba#Sucker#Kabc#Ktla#Avac United Ceo
CBS Philly

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Student, 2 Adult Relatives Fight Outside Of Little Flower High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A student and two adult relatives of a student fought outside of Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. Now, police are investigating. The fight was caught on camera outside of the Catholic girls’ school in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood on Tuesday. Officials say an interaction between those students in school led to the fight. They banned the adult relatives from school property. In a letter to families, the school said “This is an understandably stressful and disheartening situation, but we want to assure you that we take very seriously our responsibility to create a safe and secure environment for all of our students, faculty and staff.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Berrics Canteen

Zane Timpson Has Passed Away At 26 Years Old

Zane Timpson has passed away at 26 years old. The devasting news was confirmed by Jordan Maxham via Instagram. The Heroin Skateboards pro was born and raised in Leucadia, California, and moved to San Francisco in 2013 and stayed there for nearly seven years. Most recently he called Encinitas home.
ENCINITAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
2K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy