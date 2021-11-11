Jalen Rose Apologizes for Comments About Suns' Robert Sarver on 'NBA Countdown'

“Taming, civilizing, and minimalizing the filthiest, dirtiest, and nastiest word in the human language”. I thought of this quote from Randall Kennedy, author of a book about the N-word, while reading last week’s ESPN investigation into the workplace culture at the Phoenix Suns. In the story, former Suns coach Earl Watson alleges Robert Sarver, who bought the franchise in 2004, asked why Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was allowed to use the N-word but he wasn’t (Sarver is white and Green is Black). Watson, who is Black and Hispanic, told Sarver it was unacceptable for him to use the word but claims Sarver went on to use it several times anyway. The article alleges Sarver used the N-word on other occasions to employees and also used misogynistic, inappropriate and “racially insensitive” language, which is the new term people use instead of saying racist. Dozens of employees interviewed for the article describe a toxic atmosphere at the Suns that took a toll on their personal lives. Some said they had to seek professional help as a result, including one female staffer who said she contemplated suicide.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO