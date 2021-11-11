CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jalen Rose Apologizes for Comments About Suns' Robert Sarver on 'NBA Countdown'

By Rob Goldberg
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seemingly accusing Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver of using racist language toward Deandre Ayton during contract negotiations, ESPN's Jalen Rose has apologized and clarified his past comments. Rose is currently out of the country but provided a statement through Stephen A. Smith on NBA Countdown Wednesday:. "We want...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 15

jaxxon
6d ago

Nothing like blatant lies to sensationalize a news story. A colored Liberal has no chance of being reprimanded while white conservatives would be fired and hung!!

Reply(1)
6
Chrisco
6d ago

Jalen rose is a racist and needs to take a good look at himself in the mirror.

Reply(1)
8
Puro Tejano
6d ago

so Jalen can call him the n word and nothing be done about it. Jalen hates white folks

Reply
4
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
SFGate

In bombshell ESPN report, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a choice. He chose to defend Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Steve Kerr knew billionaire Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for at least 20 years when Lacob offered him the team's head coaching position. But that's not Kerr's only extra-rich buddy. He's also friends, or at least friendly with, fellow University of Arizona alumus Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns. In the early 2000s, Kerr introduced Sarver to then-commissioner David Stern and put in a good word for him. Sarver became majority owner in 2004, and Kerr snagged a minority ownership stake. A few years later, Sarver further returned the favor and hired Kerr as Phoenix's general manager. Kerr left three years later; rumors of a falling out with Sarver were never substantiated, but certainly seemed (and still seem) plausible.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jalen Rose
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Earl Watson
ClutchPoints

Suns legend Steve Nash’s disappointed reaction to Robert Sarver scandal

Upon hearing the controversy surrounding Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, which highlights several racist comments and toxic workplace culture, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash couldn’t help but express his disappointment to the development. Nash admitted that he hasn’t had negative experiences with the Suns owner, but he pointed out...
NBA
chatsports.com

Former Suns Coach Earl Watson Responds to Allegations Against Robert Sarver

Robert Sarver, Phoenix Suns, Earl Watson, National Basketball Association, Phoenix Mercury, ESPN, Draymond Green, Baxter Holmes, Women's National Basketball Association. Former Suns coach Earl J. Watson released a statement Thursday following ESPN's bombshell report in which over 70 former and current Suns employees described a toxic workplace created by Robert Sarver, the owner of Phoenix's NBA and WNBA teams.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Countdown#Comments About Suns#Espn
New York Post

Bench video adds to Kings drama with Marvin Bagley III

Another day, another piece of drama for the Sacramento Kings and their former No. 2 overall draft pick. A few weeks after Marvin Bagley III – whom the Kings took over both Luka Doncic and Trae Young – ripped the team through his agent over a lack of playing time, a new report suggests he spurned head coach Luke Walton during Monday’s 109-104 loss to the Suns.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s true feelings about shocking Robert Sarver allegations, per Suns coach Monty Williams

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has broken his silence about the controversial allegations that have been thrown at team owner Robert Sarver. ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report exposing Sarver’s alleged racist and misogynistic nature. The accusations have blown up and it has even prompted the NBA to issue their own statement about the pressing matter.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Chris Paul, Devin Booker Discuss NBA's Decision to Investigate Suns' Robert Sarver

Phoenix Suns stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker said they'll remain focused on basketball while the NBA investigates allegations of misogyny, use of racist language and slurs and other forms of misconduct against team governor Robert Sarver. ESPN's Baxter Holmes spoke with more than 70 current and former members of...
NBA
The Guardian

I’ll gladly tell the Phoenix Suns’ Robert Sarver why he can’t use the N-word

“Taming, civilizing, and minimalizing the filthiest, dirtiest, and nastiest word in the human language”. I thought of this quote from Randall Kennedy, author of a book about the N-word, while reading last week’s ESPN investigation into the workplace culture at the Phoenix Suns. In the story, former Suns coach Earl Watson alleges Robert Sarver, who bought the franchise in 2004, asked why Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was allowed to use the N-word but he wasn’t (Sarver is white and Green is Black). Watson, who is Black and Hispanic, told Sarver it was unacceptable for him to use the word but claims Sarver went on to use it several times anyway. The article alleges Sarver used the N-word on other occasions to employees and also used misogynistic, inappropriate and “racially insensitive” language, which is the new term people use instead of saying racist. Dozens of employees interviewed for the article describe a toxic atmosphere at the Suns that took a toll on their personal lives. Some said they had to seek professional help as a result, including one female staffer who said she contemplated suicide.
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For What Jalen Rose Said

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith apologized on Wednesday night for what Jalen Rose said on NBA Countdown last week. Last Friday, Rose addressed the Phoenix Suns decision to not pay DeAndre Ayton. “When you’re watching Draymond Green say the N-word, and you’re feeling offended that they “let him say it,”...
NBA
NBA

Robert Sarver, Managing Partner, Suns Legacy Partners, LLC

Robert Sarver, Managing Partner, Suns Legacy Partners, LLC:. "I continue to be shocked by the false reporting from Baxter Holmes. While there is so much that is inaccurate and misleading in this story that I hardly know where to begin, let me be clear: The n-word is not part of my vocabulary. I have never called anyone or any group of people the n-word, or referred to anyone or any group of people by that word, either verbally or in writing. I don’t use that word. It is abhorrent and ugly and denigrating and against everything I believe in. The way I lead my personal and professional life makes that clear. Instead of reporting the truth, Holmes’ story is based on misrepresentations from former Suns coach Earl Watson and other unnamed “sources.” Mr. Watson created an unprofessional and toxic atmosphere in our organization. He is clearly not a credible source. Despite hearing from witness after witness that disputed Mr. Watson’s stories, Mr. Holmes completely disregarded the truth here. Now we are in the position of trying to disprove things that did not happen.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy