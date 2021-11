Sen. Joe McCarthy is alive and well in Wisconsin. The bullying, sneering, dishonest demagogue who dragged so many people through the mud with his specious “investigations” of “unAmerican activities” in the 1950s would be impressed by the Wisconsin Legislature’s phony hunt for election fraud. McCarthy would be particularly proud of Michael Gableman, who, for the […] The post McCarthyism is back with Wisconsin’s election fraud investigations appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.

6 DAYS AGO