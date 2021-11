Pre-market futures remain in the green, following the best stretch across market indexes we’ve seen in two months. Fresh off new closing highs across the board, we currently see the Dow +4 points, the S&P 500 +6 points and the Nasdaq +50. If it’s looking like the rally in the Dow and S&P are getting a little long in the tooth, that may be right; the S&P has only posted two down days since October 12th. Though the tech-heavy Nasdaq still looks ready for action.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO