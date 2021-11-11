Cherokee Bluff's football success a 'testimony of perseverance' as it enters postseason as back-to-back region champs

Cherokee Bluff's Marlion Jackson (2) alludes a West Hall defender Oct. 1, 2021 in Flowery Branch. Photo by Paul Sasso MV Photo Concepts

Cherokee Bluff has to be the most well-established fourth-year football program in the state.

From humble beginnings, the newest high school in Flowery Branch enters the 2021 postseason as back-to-back Region 7-3A champions, after putting together a 10-0 regular season.

“I’m just really proud of these kids and our coaching staff,” Bears coach Tommy Jones said. “They committed to a long journey and process in building this program to be successful.”

First up, Cherokee Bluff has a massive challenge, facing Greater Atlanta Christian (6-4) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday at Yonah Field.

Greater Atlanta Christian, typically a state powerhouse, started the season with three non-region losses, but pulled together a 4-3 mark in Region 5-3A.

All of the Spartans’ region losses were to teams ranked in the top 10 in the state (No. 5 Cedar Grove, No. 7 Sandy Creek and No. 8 Carver-Atlanta).

“GAC is very young, but has come on late in the season,” Jones said. “That’s always a very talented, well-coached program at GAC.”

Even though Cherokee Bluff is the newest public school in Hall County, it’s quickly become one of the most successful in football.

This season is extra special, for Jones, as he takes his first group of players who started the program as freshmen, into the postseason for one last run together

In 2020, Cherokee Bluff won in the first round of the playoffs against LaFayette in Flowery Branch, then came within a whisker of making the state quarterfinals, losing in the second round 23-21 to Carver-Atlanta.

A handful of those guys, like Brayden Nance, Sam Stribling and Mateo Guevara, among others, have been on the field since Day 1 for Cherokee Bluff.

Also, the Bears rely heavily on senior running back Jayquan Smith (1,368 yards, 19 touchdowns), who has been a staple since arriving his sophomore season from Augusta.

Cherokee Bluff’s coach is thrilled to have the success it's experienced with his current crop of players.

According to Jones, their journey is a ‘testimony of perseverance’ for the Cherokee Bluff group that went winless in 2018 and posted a 3-7 mark in 2019.

“These kids had the resolve to stick to it and came out on the other side successful,” Jones added.

When Jones became the school’s first football coach prior to opening in the fall of 2018, he knew it was going to be a grind the first few years to see much success.

However, at the same time, Jones felt like the ‘ingredients’ were in place to build a winning program.

Still, it’s happened faster than anyone could have imagined, even for the most optimistic of coaches.

This season, the Bears’ strength has been a relentless defense that is young, according to Jones, but has significant depth with talent good enough to see the field.

“We’re able to rotate more guys in and out on defense,” Jones said.

Nance, a linebacker, and Stribling, a defensive back, are the catalyst to the group that held 4 of 6 region opponents to single-digit points, including a 30-0 shutout of White County to wrap up the regular season on Nov. 5.

Both cut their teeth on the field early and have since developed into relentless athletes for the Bears.

Stribling is an extension of the coaching staff on the field, according to Jones, who has a ‘high football IQ.’

At linebacker, Nance has turned into a leader with his playmaking ability.

“Brayden has as unique a knack for making plays as anyone I’ve coached,” said Jones, who is in his 17th season as a head coach.

With the complexity of the playoffs, Jones isn’t even entertaining notions or thinking about making a run at the state championship.

Planning to play Greater Atlanta Christian is enough to keep his staff busy all week.

However, the pieces are certainly in place to make a deep postseason run at Cherokee Bluff.

That’s drastically different that its first season, when Jones and his staff were mindful to provide positive reinforcement for even the most modest accomplishment.

“That first year, we would celebrate first downs,” Jones said.

Cherokee Bluff’s momentum started to shift in Year 2, beating Johnson, Lumpkin County and East Hall.

Now, the Bears are building a program that will likely sustain success for many years to come in Flowery Branch.

Playoff schedule

First-round games

Class 4A

Flowery Branch at Mays

Class 3A

Cherokee Bluff vs. Greater Atlanta Christian

North Hall at Carver-Atlanta

GAPPS playoffs

Lanier Christian vs. Sherwood Christian (at Gainesville Middle School)