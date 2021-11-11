ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC) ("Tivic" or the "Company"), a commercial-phase bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $15,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for initiatives to grow sales of its ClearUP® Sinus Relief ("ClearUP") device, including expanding advertising and public relations, growing social media presence, upgrading and optimizing ecommerce infrastructure, online/website design and branding, and other programs to grow awareness of ClearUP. To continue to position Tivic as a trusted brand for evidence-based therapies based on bioelectronic medicine, the Company also plans to expand its clinical research and development activities to identify and validate new product candidates, move them through pre-clinical and clinical development, and develop go-to-market strategies.  Additionally, the Company intends to use proceeds to support the launch of the next generation of ClearUP, ClearUP Gen 2, and plans to use the balance for general working capital. Although the Company, from time to time, evaluates potential strategic investments and acquisitions, it does not have any definitive agreements in place to make any such acquisitions at this current time.

Tivic's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 11, 2021 under the symbol "TIVC." The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-258411) relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became effective on November 10, 2021. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, by email at prospectus@think-equity.com. The final prospectus will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Tivic Health Systems, Inc.Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions that treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product, ClearUP®, is a patented handheld device that uses ultra-low current electrical waves to relieve symptoms of sinus and nasal inflammation. ClearUP is a US FDA Class II and EU Class IIa medical device that has received three regulatory clearances: (US FDA 510(k) number K182025, US FDA De Novo number DEN200006 and EU CE Mark Certificate number CE 704687). ClearUP consistently gets high ratings from consumers across multiple sales platforms. Tivic's principal executive office is located in the San Francisco Bay Area, California. Learn more at https://tivichealth.com.

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds and expected closing. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tivic-health-systems-inc-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301421746.html

SOURCE Tivic Health

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

Chobani Files for Initial Public Offering

Chobani Inc. filed paperwork for its initial public offering, riding a wave of consumer and investor enthusiasm for socially responsible and health-conscious companies. The food maker, best known for its Greek yogurt, said it plans to raise $100 million in its IPO, a placeholder figure companies often use to calculate filing fees and is often changed. It didn’t disclose how many shares it intends to offer to the public, according to registration documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DoubleVerify Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) ("DoubleVerify") today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock by Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P. ("Providence") and other existing stockholders of DoubleVerify at a price to the public of $31.25 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from Providence and another selling stockholder. DoubleVerify will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mainz Biomed Appoints Dr. Soren Thestrup-Nielsen M.D. To Strategic Advisory Board

Former Danaher executive provides significant clinical, global market, and product development expertise in cancer diagnostics. BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) ("Mainz Biomed" or the "Company"), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today the appointment of Dr. Soren Thestrup-Nielsen M.D. to its Strategic Advisory Board.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Ascent Solar Files For Reverse Stock Split - Initiates Process To Allow For Nasdaq Up-listing, Additional Capital And Operational Efficiencies

THORNTON, CO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight and flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions ("Ascent Solar", "Ascent" or the "Company"), announced that the Company has initiated the process for a proposed reverse stock split ("Reverse Split") as part of a broader plan to position Ascent Solar for continued growth, including an eventual proposed up-listing onto the Nasdaq Capital Market.
THORNTON, CO
TheStreet

Todos Medical Announces Tollovid® Products Exclusive License & Distribution Agreement With T-Cell Protect Hellas S.A. Covering 30 Countries In Europe

The Agreement Calls for a Minimum of 500,000 Bottles in Sales Over 18 Months. T-Cell Protect to Invest 1 Million Euros in Todos to Support Development of Tollovir, the Company's 3CL Protease Inhibiting Antiviral Drug Candidate. NEW YORK, NY and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Cleveland-Cliffs Completes Acquisition Of Ferrous Processing And Trading Company

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) - Get Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Reportannounced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Ferrous Processing and Trading Company, including certain related entities ("FPT"). The final necessary regulatory clearances in connection with the transaction were obtained on November 17. FPT is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Greenwich LifeSciences CEO Interview To Air On Bloomberg U.S. On The RedChip Money Report

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GLSI-100, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that an exclusive interview with CEO Snehal Patel will air on the upcoming The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday November 20th at 7 pm ET. Bloomberg TV airs in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.
GREENWICH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Sec#Initial Public Offering#Public Relations#Tivic Health Systems#The Company#Company#Clearup#The Nasdaq Capital Market
MarketWatch

Sweetgreen to go public as IPO priced well above expected range, valuing company at nearly $3 billion

Sweetgreen Inc. is headed for its public debut Thursday, after the California-based operator of health-driven restaurants said overnight that its upsized initial public offering priced at $28 a share, well above the expected range of between $23 and $25 a share. The company raised $364.0 million as it sold 13.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, up from an expected 12.5 million share offering. with a total of 106.31 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, the pricing valued that company at $2.98 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the NYSE some time after the open under the ticker symbol "SG." The company recorded a net loss of $30.1 million on revenue of $95.8 million during the three months ended Sept. 26, after a loss of $36.9 million on revenue of $55.5 million in the same period a year ago. Sweetgreen is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 7.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Builders FirstSource Announces Additional $1 Billion Stock Repurchase Plan

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) - Get Builders FirstSource, Inc. Report ("Builders FirstSource" or the "Company"), the nation's premier supplier of building materials and services, today announced that the Board has authorized the Company to repurchase an additional $1 billion of its common shares.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Participation In Morgan Stanley's Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) - Get Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Report ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 2:25 PM ET. Attending for Grocery Outlet will be Eric Lindberg, Chief Executive Officer, RJ Sheedy, President, Charles Bracher, Chief Financial Officer and Arvind Bhatia, Vice President of Investor Relations.
EMERYVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
TheStreet

Treadwell Therapeutics Announces The Closing Of A $91 Million Series B Financing

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treadwell Therapeutics (" "), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, cross-modality medicines for unmet needs in cancer, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed Series B financing, which raised more than $91 million. The financing was led by Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited and 3W Fund Management Limited ("3W Fund") and included new investors including renowned culture entrepreneur and investor Mr. Adrian Cheng, Prosperous Alliance, Alpha Win Capital, Fortune Ocean Growth Fund L.P. and, along with existing investors TIO Bioventures, and other undisclosed institutional and individual investors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

CLS Again Releases TRANBERG® Sterile Disposable Products Into The US Market

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS), developer of high precision, image-guided focal laser ablation (FLA) systems, today announced the company is once again releasing its complete range of TRANBERG sterile disposable products into the US market via its subsidiary CLS Americas Inc.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Commercial Banking Leader Betsy Ratto Joins Hilco Global Team As Senior Vice President Of Capital Solutions With Responsibility To Drive Business For Restore Capital And Hilco Corporate Finance

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global announced today that long time Bank of America executive Betsy Ratto will join the Hilco Global team as Senior Vice President of Capital Solutions with responsibility to drive business for ReStore Capital and Hilco Corporate Finance. In this new role, Ms....
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Matinas BioPharma To Participate In 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, has been invited to present a Company overview at the Piper Sandler 33 rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held November 29 - December 2, 2021. The Company will also host investor meetings during the conference.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Marijuana Company Of America, Inc. Reports Its Highest Quarterly Revenue Since Inception For Q3 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA) ("the Company"), a diversified company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. This is the Company's highest quarterly revenue reported in its history.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

IPG Announces Board Transition

New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (IPG) - Get Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Report announced today that Michael Roth, Executive Chairman, will retire from the company and the Board of Directors on December 31, 2021 and that David Thomas has been elected to serve as non-executive Chair of the Board, effective January 1, 2022. These actions complete the transition plan announced in October 2020, when Philippe Krakowsky was announced as CEO, effective January 1, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

CENTOGENE To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 24, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany, and BERLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 2 p.m. CET / 8 a.m. ET that day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Orchard Therapeutics Announces New England Journal Of Medicine Publication Of Interim Proof-of-concept Study Results Of OTL-203 For Hurler Syndrome

100 percent overall survival with median follow-up of two years post-treatment with HSC gene therapy. Preliminary findings show promising metabolic and early clinical outcomes. Results warrant further evaluation in global registrational study expected to be initiated in 2022 following recent meeting to discuss trial design with U.S. and European regulators.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy