The saga of a once-missing New Jersey teen continues to reveal more troubling details. According to NBC News, Jashyah Moore, the 14-year-old who was reported missing in mid-October after she went to a deli in East Orange, NJ. She was found last week in New York City. Now, authorities claim she ran away from her mother, Jamie Moore, who abused her for years.

EAST ORANGE, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO