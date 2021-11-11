ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

I-Team: Inaudible radio traffic leads Metro police to officer accused of taking vehicle while off duty, driving under the influence

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHiuc_0ct27PkQ00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metro police officer is accused of driving under the influence in a police vehicle while off duty.

Officer Michael Carral faces a DUI charge in connection with his arrest on Sept. 3, documents obtained by the I-Team said. A tip last week led to the I-Team asking for information about the arrest.

The vehicle involved is not a Metro black-and-white SUV, but an unmarked police vehicle.

Around 12:30 a.m. on that Friday, police said Metro dispatchers received unreadable radio traffic from the vehicle that was supposed to be parked at the Northwest Area Command. Two sergeants then started looking for the car and learned Carral was in it and on his way back to the station, the report said.

About an hour later, Carral returned to the command with the car. He smelled of an “intoxicating beverage,” police wrote in an impaired driving report describing the situation.

The two sergeants then performed a field sobriety test. The results of the test were redacted in the report.

Carral was placed under arrest on a DUI charge. The officer refused the sergeants’ further questions about why he reportedly took the department vehicle.

A complaint, which provides more detail in criminal cases, had not been filed as of Wednesday. A hearing was continued until March.

Carral was released on bail. A spokesperson for the department said he is temporarily assigned to Metro’s Records Bureau.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

North Las Vegas woman arrested for homeless man’s murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro police has arrested a North Las Vegas woman for the murder of a homeless man. Police say Rosario Barajas agreed to meet the victim, Stephen Bartlett, at an abandoned building where he had been living back on October 1. During questioning Barajas told police she thought Bartlett had […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Update: Man, 68, killed in downtown crash involving moped

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say a 68-year-old man on a moped was killed Tuesday evening when he crashed into a car in downtown Las Vegas. The crash was reported around 6:39 p.m. on Fremont Street near Oakey Boulevard. According to Metro police, the man on the moped was headed northbound on Fremont and made […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Police#Dui#The I Team#Metro S Records Bureau
8 News Now

Police investigating suspicious device in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a suspicious device in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday morning. According to police, it’s happening in the area of East Mesquite and North 8th. Police say at “approximately 9:20 a.m., officers were conducting a person stop when they located the device.” No other information is being […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl canceled

UPDATE: The Amber Alert for a missing 4-year-old girl out of Idaho has been canceled. Alaina Duey was found safe in Elko County, Nevada, according to Idaho Missing Person Clearing House. It also reported that “an arrest warrant has been served on the party believed to have kidnapped the minor child.” The girl was last […]
ELKO COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy