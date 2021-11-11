I-Team: Inaudible radio traffic leads Metro police to officer accused of taking vehicle while off duty, driving under the influence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metro police officer is accused of driving under the influence in a police vehicle while off duty.

Officer Michael Carral faces a DUI charge in connection with his arrest on Sept. 3, documents obtained by the I-Team said. A tip last week led to the I-Team asking for information about the arrest.

The vehicle involved is not a Metro black-and-white SUV, but an unmarked police vehicle.

Around 12:30 a.m. on that Friday, police said Metro dispatchers received unreadable radio traffic from the vehicle that was supposed to be parked at the Northwest Area Command. Two sergeants then started looking for the car and learned Carral was in it and on his way back to the station, the report said.

About an hour later, Carral returned to the command with the car. He smelled of an “intoxicating beverage,” police wrote in an impaired driving report describing the situation.

The two sergeants then performed a field sobriety test. The results of the test were redacted in the report.

Carral was placed under arrest on a DUI charge. The officer refused the sergeants’ further questions about why he reportedly took the department vehicle.

A complaint, which provides more detail in criminal cases, had not been filed as of Wednesday. A hearing was continued until March.

Carral was released on bail. A spokesperson for the department said he is temporarily assigned to Metro’s Records Bureau.

