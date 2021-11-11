CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

11-11-21 fdl county budget

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fond du Lac County Board has adopted a 2022 budget. The board adopted the budget and five year capital improvement...

City of Madison Wisconsin

Budget, ADU Update, Community Events - D15 Update 11/15/21

The Common Council approved the City of Madison 2022 Operating & Capital Budgets on Thursday evening. Largely thanks to federal recovery funds, we were able to balance the budget and invest in a number of priority areas including: homeless services, transit, resident engagement, and expanding the CARES program. The final approved budget will be posted to the city's budget website soon.
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-5-21 fdl ethics board to meet friday to consider revisions to ethics code

The Fond du Lac Ethcis Board is meeting Friday to consider changes to the city’s Ethics Code. In a memo to the board city attorney Deb Hoffman says the Fond du Lac Ethics Board has been quite active over the last year exposing some areas within the existing ordinance that can be improved. Hoffman says the proposed revisions are intended to address concerns that have become apparent. Hoffman says the revised Code adds language to strengthen the purpose of the code and adopts the current state of Wisconsin Ethics Code, clarifies who may request and how advisory ethics opinions can be obtained from the Ethics Board, provides details regarding what must be included in a complaint and requires a $10 filing fee. The revisions also add a path for holding hearings on ethics violations in front of the municipal court or circuit court. The changes would result in the Ethics board having more of an advisory role and allow the city atttorney more control in how complaints are reviewed to determine whether the complaint satisfies the criteria for a proper complaint. Complaints could only be filed by city of Fond du Lac residents. Over the past year the Ethics Board has heard more than a dozen complaints filed against Fond du Lac city councilmembers regarding the Lakeside Park controversy. The Board has dismissed all but one complaint. The Ethics Board will meet Friday to take public comment and review the proposed changes to the Ethics Code.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-4-21 covid-19 testing-fdl county fairgrounds

As the weather gets colder the Fond du lac County Health Depatment is changing it’s COVID-19 testing schedule starting next week. Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says starting next week the outdoor clinic in Rosendale will no longer be held and testing will be held Monday and Thursday at the Fairgrounds from 9am to 4:30pm. Mueller says testing will be held at the Fairgrounds on two Saturdays, November 13 and December 18 from 9am to 3pm.
ROSENDALE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-3-21 fdl county employee wage increase

Fond du Lac County employees would get a bigger pay raise next year under budget revisions being recommended by the county finance committee. County executive Al Buechel proposed a one percent increase in the 2021-22 budget. The county finance committee is recommending a 2.5 percent increase. County Board chairman Marty Farrell says the increase would be paid for through the county’s salary contingency fund and would not impact the tax rate. Farrell says the wage increase is necessary to maintain and attract new workers.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Pioneer Press

Clock starts for Washington County to enforce OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate

The Washington County Board on Tuesday voted to give county employees $500 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Public and private sector businesses employing more than 100 people have until Jan. 4 to require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly and wear a face mask while at work. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the new emergency temporary standard on Nov. 4.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
radioplusinfo.com

11-13-21 fdl ethics board hears complaint

Less than a week after meeting to consider proposed revisions to the ethics code the Fond du Lac Ethics Board met this week to consider another ethics complaint. The Board met behind closed doors Thursday to consider a complaint filed against an unidentified person. Over the past year multiple complaints have been filed with the board with all but one of the complaints dismissed.
FOND DU LAC, WI
bctv.org

County of Berks Commissioners’ Meeting 11-4-21

The County of Berks Commissioners hold their weekly meeting on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Associated Press

Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report on government spending released Monday accused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Public Schools Announce Pay Raise, Bonuses For Bus Drivers, Cafeteria Workers & Support Staff

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County is doing what they can to keep their staff happy and serving students as they announce salary increases and bonuses for bus drivers and other support staff. Harford County teachers are not seeing raises, but the lowest-paid para professionals, tech specialists and others are getting raises this year and next. Chrystie Crawford-Smick, President for Harford County Education Association said they will advocate for some alleviation to teacher workload and more half days in the school calendar, but overall they feel it is a win for some of the staff who have deserved more pay for some...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WOWT

Omaha, Lincoln joint-city council meeting highlights affordable housing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders from Nebraska’s two largest cities collaborated on Tuesday in an effort to fix some of their biggest problems. From public transportation to climate change and affordable housing, Omaha and Lincoln officials shared ideas for what’s working and what’s not. The six-hour session between city leaders...
OMAHA, NE
radioplusinfo.com

11-17-21 bill would lighten penalties for marijuana possession

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan bill introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature would lighten penalties for marijuana possession in many parts of the state and increase fines in a few of the state’s largest communities. Under the plan sponsored by Republican Rep. Shae Sortwell and Democratic Sen. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, the state penalty for possessing up to 14 grams of marijuana would be reduced to a $100 civil forfeiture. Current state law makes first-time marijuana possession a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine and six months in jail. Local governments are currently allowed to establish their own penalties for possessing small amounts of cannabis. The new proposal would require communities to enforce fines between $100 and $250, along with up to 40 hours of community service.
MADISON, WI

Community Policy