11-11-21 fdl county budget

The Fond du Lac Ethcis Board is meeting Friday to consider changes to the city’s Ethics Code. In a memo to the board city attorney Deb Hoffman says the Fond du Lac Ethics Board has been quite active over the last year exposing some areas within the existing ordinance that can be improved. Hoffman says the proposed revisions are intended to address concerns that have become apparent. Hoffman says the revised Code adds language to strengthen the purpose of the code and adopts the current state of Wisconsin Ethics Code, clarifies who may request and how advisory ethics opinions can be obtained from the Ethics Board, provides details regarding what must be included in a complaint and requires a $10 filing fee. The revisions also add a path for holding hearings on ethics violations in front of the municipal court or circuit court. The changes would result in the Ethics board having more of an advisory role and allow the city atttorney more control in how complaints are reviewed to determine whether the complaint satisfies the criteria for a proper complaint. Complaints could only be filed by city of Fond du Lac residents. Over the past year the Ethics Board has heard more than a dozen complaints filed against Fond du Lac city councilmembers regarding the Lakeside Park controversy. The Board has dismissed all but one complaint. The Ethics Board will meet Friday to take public comment and review the proposed changes to the Ethics Code.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO