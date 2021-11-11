CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas Jayhawks college football matchup on November 13, 2021.

Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) blocks the ball as Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ames, Iowa.

The Texas Longhorns (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) and Kansas Jayhawks (1-8, 0-0 Big 12) will battle in clash of Big 12 opponents at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Odds for Texas vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas and its opponents have combined for 62 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.
  • Kansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in three of eight games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 50.9 points per game, 11.1 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 72.6 points per game, 10.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Longhorns games have an average total of 60.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 57.6 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

  • Texas is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • Texas' games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • This year, the Longhorns put up 7.0 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Jayhawks give up (42.8).
  • When Texas scores more than 42.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Longhorns average 420.7 yards per game, 61.5 fewer yards than the 482.2 the Jayhawks give up per contest.
  • In games that Texas churns out more than 482.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year, the Longhorns have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).
Kansas Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this year Kansas has one win against the spread.
  • This season, the Jayhawks have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 30.5 points or more.
  • Kansas' games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • The Jayhawks score 14.7 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Longhorns give up (29.8).
  • The Jayhawks rack up 132.3 fewer yards per game (306.3) than the Longhorns allow per matchup (438.6).
  • This year the Jayhawks have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (14).
Season Stats

