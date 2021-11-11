CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzjrA_0ct1qzyb00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves college football matchup on November 13, 2021.

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Belt opponents will battle when the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-8, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • In 50% of Arkansas State's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 66.5.
  • Saturday's total is 18.6 points higher than the combined 47.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 79.3 points per game, 12.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Warhawks games this season is 54.0, 12.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .
  • The 66.5-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Red Wolves games this season.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-5-0 this year.
  • The Warhawks have been favored by 3 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • UL Monroe's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • The Warhawks average 21.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Red Wolves surrender (43.0).
  • The Warhawks collect 222.4 fewer yards per game (325.9), than the Red Wolves give up per matchup (548.3).
  • The Warhawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UL Monroe at SISportsbook .

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

  • Arkansas State has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Red Wolves have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.
  • Arkansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Red Wolves rack up 10.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Warhawks surrender (36.3).
  • When Arkansas State scores more than 36.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Red Wolves rack up 70.3 fewer yards per game (384.8) than the Warhawks allow per matchup (455.1).
  • When Arkansas State piles up over 455.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Warhawks have forced (14).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

