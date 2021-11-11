CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose State vs. Utah State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the San Jose State Spartans vs. Utah State Aggies college football matchup on November 13, 2021.

Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) gestures after a run during the third quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

MWC foes will clash when the San Jose State Spartans (5-5, 0-0 MWC) face the Utah State Aggies (7-2, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for San Jose State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

  • San Jose State and its opponents have combined for 57.5 points only two times this year.
  • Utah State and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 4.3 points higher than the combined 53.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 50.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 63.2 points, 5.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

  • San Jose State has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • This season, the Spartans have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
  • San Jose State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Spartans put up 5.8 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Aggies allow (27.2).
  • San Jose State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.2 points.
  • The Spartans average 360.9 yards per game, 64.3 fewer yards than the 425.2 the Aggies allow per matchup.
  • In games that San Jose State churns out more than 425.2 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Aggies' takeaways (13).
Utah State Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Utah State is 6-3-0 this season.
  • The Aggies have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Utah State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Aggies put up 31.8 points per game, 8.8 more than the Spartans give up (23.0).
  • Utah State is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.
  • The Aggies collect 474.9 yards per game, 119.0 more yards than the 355.9 the Spartans allow.
  • Utah State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 355.9 yards.
  • This season the Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Spartans' takeaways (9).
Season Stats

