San Diego State vs. Nevada College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the San Diego State Aztecs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack college football matchup on November 13, 2021.

Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback William Haskell (3) scores on a seven yard touchdown run against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MWC rivals will battle when the San Diego State Aztecs (8-1, 0-0 MWC) meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for San Diego State vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

  • San Diego State and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
  • Nevada's games have gone over 45.5 points in eight of nine chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 19.1 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.
  • The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Aztecs and their opponents score an average of 43.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 58.2 points, 12.7 more than the set total in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

  • San Diego State has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Aztecs have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • San Diego State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Aztecs average 3.9 more points per game (28.2) than the Wolf Pack allow (24.3).
  • When San Diego State scores more than 24.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Aztecs collect 56.6 fewer yards per game (328.8), than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (385.4).
  • San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 385.4 yards.
  • The Aztecs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (19).
Nevada Stats and Trends

  • Nevada has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • This season, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Nevada's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Wolf Pack score 19.7 more points per game (36.4) than the Aztecs give up (16.7).
  • Nevada is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team puts up more than 16.7 points.
  • The Wolf Pack rack up 146.8 more yards per game (446.7) than the Aztecs give up per matchup (299.9).
  • Nevada is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team piles up over 299.9 yards.
  • This year the Wolf Pack have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (15).
Season Stats

#College Football#Fantasy#American Football#Mwc#Trends San Diego State
