CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xoxet_0ct1nRyy00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins college football matchup on November 13, 2021.

Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes the ball in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten rivals will battle when the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan State's games this season have gone over 61 points three of nine times.
  • Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in four of nine games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 0.6 points lower than the two team's combined 61.6 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 53.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 53.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 57.8 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

  • In Michigan State's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13 points or more.
  • Michigan State has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Spartans average 3.6 more points per game (34.0) than the Terrapins give up (30.4).
  • Michigan State is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.4 points.
  • The Spartans collect 41.6 more yards per game (446.4) than the Terrapins allow per outing (404.8).
  • Michigan State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals more than 404.8 yards.
  • The Spartans have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook .

Maryland Stats and Trends

  • Maryland is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Terrapins have been underdogs by 13 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Terrapins put up 4.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Spartans surrender (22.7).
  • Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.7 points.
  • The Terrapins rack up just 13.4 fewer yards per game (429.8) than the Spartans give up per outing (443.2).
  • In games that Maryland picks up more than 443.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • This year the Terrapins have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Spartans have forced 15 turnovers.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
mediaite.com

College Football Coach Suspended After Appearing to Strike a Player on the Sideline

The University of Washington decided to suspend their head football coach Jimmy Lake for one week without pay following an altercation with a player on the sideline. During Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon, TV cameras caught Lake sprinting over to Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on the sideline. Lake appeared to take a swing at Fuavai, who was arguing with an opposing player. As Fuavai turned to walk away, Lake then shoved his linebacker in the back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Maryland Stadium#Maryland Terrapins#American Football#The Purdue Boilermakers
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Program Has ‘Serious Problem’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”. Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks. What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?. Finebaum believes it’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of ESPN Star Kirk Herbstreit

There are few bigger stars in sports media than Kirk Herbstreit. The longtime ESPN college football analyst is arguably the face of his sport. Herbstreit, of course, would argue differently, saying it’s all about the players and the coaches. While that might be true, when you think about college football, Herbstreit is likely one of the first faces that comes to mind.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit News

Big Ten announces Nov. 20 game times for MSU-Ohio State, UM-Maryland

Michigan State and Ohio State, potentially playing the Big Ten East football championship on the line, will kick off at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, the conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ABC, and be played in Columbus. Both teams are 8-1, with Ohio State still undefeated in...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

LOOK: 5-star OL Devon Campbell on his official visits

Few recruits are as desired as Arlington (Texas) Bowie five-star interior offensive lineman Devon Campbell. The top interior offensive lineman and No. 9 overall recruit in the On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — Campbell is the type of recruit who can elevate an offensive line from the moment he steps on campus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

21K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy