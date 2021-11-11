Michigan State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins college football matchup on November 13, 2021.

Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes the ball in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten rivals will battle when the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State's games this season have gone over 61 points three of nine times.

Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in four of nine games this season.

Saturday's total is 0.6 points lower than the two team's combined 61.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 53.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 53.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.8 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

In Michigan State's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13 points or more.

Michigan State has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Spartans average 3.6 more points per game (34.0) than the Terrapins give up (30.4).

Michigan State is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.4 points.

The Spartans collect 41.6 more yards per game (446.4) than the Terrapins allow per outing (404.8).

Michigan State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals more than 404.8 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook .

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 13 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Terrapins put up 4.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Spartans surrender (22.7).

Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.7 points.

The Terrapins rack up just 13.4 fewer yards per game (429.8) than the Spartans give up per outing (443.2).

In games that Maryland picks up more than 443.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year the Terrapins have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Spartans have forced 15 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats