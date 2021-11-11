Missouri homeowner shoots burglary suspect

SEDALIA, Mo. — One man was arrested and injured after he was caught breaking into a Sedalia, Missouri man’s home Wednesday.

Officers responded to the home at 17th Street and Ingram Avenue in reference to a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived they found that the homeowner was awoken to someone inside their home. The homeowner began checking the home with a firearm and located the suspect in the home.

The homeowner tells police he ordered the suspect to leave the home when the suspect advanced towards him and the homeowner shot the suspect one time.

The suspect ran from the home but was later located by officers in the area a short time later at Bothwell Regional Health Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who has been identified by police as 52-year-old Daniel Schnack, of Sedalia, was arrested for first-degree burglary. Charges will be requested from the Pettis County Prosecutor.

