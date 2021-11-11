ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC Hockey in full-swing

By Yasmin Balci
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHockey is back and in full force. Although not present on social media this year, they are in-action on the ice. USC’s PAC-8 hockey team is part of the collegiate men’s ice hockey conference that is made up of non-varsity ice hockey teams from most of the universities of the NCAA’s...

Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Anaheim Ice#Nhl#Usc Hockey#Pac 8 Hockey Team#Pac 12 Conference#Boston Bruins#Covid
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Arizona USC Football

Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Arizona-Cal game. Check out Saturday's depth charts and matchups, and see who reporter Michael Lev thinks will win when the Wildcats take on Cal on Homecoming.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTOL 11

Fans return in full force for Walleye hockey home opener

TOLEDO, Ohio — After a year and a half hockey dry spell, the Toledo Walleye were back on the ice Saturday night, much to the delight of fans. Home openers are always special for the Walleye or any team. But it's a little more special this year after the pandemic canceled the team's entire season last year.
NHL
On3.com

The Huddle: USC at Arizona State

The USC Trojans (4-4, 3-3) take on Arizona State (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday night in Tempe. The Trojans are hoping to continue the march toward bowl eligibility and win back-to-back games for the first time this season. Arizona State wants to stop a two-game losing streak and stay in the Pac-12 South race.
TEMPE, AZ
NBC Sports

WATCH: Chara drops gloves with Pat Maroon to renew epic rivalry

Death, taxes and Zdeno Chara fighting Pat Maroon. Chara's New York Islanders faced Maroon's Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and it took all of four seconds for the two very large hockey players to drop the gloves. Here's video of the fight, which the 44-year-old Chara won by getting...
NHL
Cohesiveness, toughness and excitement define USC women’s basketball heading into year one under Lindsay Gottlieb

Playing as a cohesive unit is something many coaches preach, but few actually spend the necessary time on to achieve. In year one for USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, cohesiveness is something that she has prioritized for the Trojans, spending countless hours with the team off the court to help it become a tight-knit group before its opening game of the season on Thursday against Hawaii.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Live 11/15/21: Seth Jones previews the upcoming road trip

Blackhawks Live is back after a winning week of hockey! Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back on the air and are joined by Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones. Seth talks about joining the Hawks, the team turning around their play as of late, and more! Plus the guys giveaway a Boikey’s prize pack and ask […]
NHL
chatsports.com

Men’s Hockey: Wisconsin v. Notre Dame full breakdown, prediction

After an impressive series sweep against Minnesota, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team (4-6, 2-2-1 Big Ten) heads to South Bend, Indiana to take on Big Ten rival Notre Dame (6-3, 0-2). The Fighting Irish swept Holy Cross last weekend and looked dominant while doing so. But the 15th ranked Irish have only played two conference games, and they lost both to Minnesota.
WISCONSIN STATE
USC QuASA reminds USC of ‘The Birth of Drag’

Charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent are coming to USC for the 12th annual drag show Nov. 13. After two years of virtual drag shows, Sasha Urban, the director of the show, is excited to be able to put on the USC Queer and Ally Student Assembly’s latest drag show in person and share the artistry of drag to the USC community.
ENTERTAINMENT
USC dominates postseason Pac-12 awards

USC earned its most postseason Pac-12 honors in program history with the announcement of the award winners on Thursday. The Trojans took home three of the conference’s six individual awards and had six players named to the three all-conference teams. Senior Penelope Hocking took home her second consecutive Pac-12 Forward...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Report: Fenway Sports Group Close To Purchasing Pittsburgh Penguins

BOSTON (CBS) — Can the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox also own a rival of the Boston Bruins? We may soon find out. The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo reported on Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group — the group that owns the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and 50 percent of Roush Fenway Racing — “is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.” “A deal could be finalized later this week, assuming the talks don’t fall apart,” Lombardo reported. The Penguins are currently owned by Ronald Burke and Mario Lemieux, who played for the team from 1984-2006, winning two Stanley Cups and three Hart Trophies while making nine All-Star teams during his Hall of Fame career. That duo bought the team in 1999, after the team filed for bankruptcy. The team has won three Stanley Cups since then. FSG announced a major financial investment from RedBird Capital Partners back in March. FSG has made it clear that it intended to add to its sports portfolio after that $750 million investment. FSG was founded by John Henry and Tom Werner in 2001. The group acquired the Red Sox in February 2002.
NHL
USC cruises past GCU into the second round

No. 3 seed USC women’s soccer took care of business Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, dismantling Grand Canyon 6-0 at McAlister Field. The six goals match a postseason program record for the Trojans, who have won their last three first-round home matches by five goals or more.
LOS ANGELES, CA

