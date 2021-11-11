ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

International Space Station dodges Chinese satellite debris

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Space Station has performed an evasive maneuver to dodge a piece of space junk that was expected to pass within just 600 meters of the craft, NASA and Roscosmos said. "In order to avoid the space debris, the specialists of [mission control] performed a calculation to correct...

www.dallassun.com

