ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Stressed about paying student loans again? Here's how to prepare

By Erin Wise
ABC 33/40 News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Pandemic relief measures for student loans are coming to an end in February. The change will mean added bills for some students and alumni in the new year. Jessica Wiggins, the Director of Financial Aid at Jacksonville State University, recommends people start preparing now. When...

abc3340.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

3 things student loan borrowers should know before the end of the year

When the coronavirus pandemic first swept the United States in March 2020, student debt relief was among the first policies enacted to help struggling Americans. Since March 27, 2020, federal student loan interest rates have been set to 0% and payments have been paused. For many months, the pause has...
EDUCATION
thebalance.com

How To Apply for a Private Student Loan

Federal student loans are often preferable to private loans because of the lower cost, easy borrowing and qualification processes, and post-graduation benefits. However, the annual limit on federal student loans means some students may need to cover a funding gap. There are several private lenders to choose from, each with...
COLLEGES
FOXBusiness

What to know about consolidating federal and private student loans

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. If...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Business
Local
Alabama Education
mediafeed.org

How to handle student loans while on maternity leave

If you’re about to be a mother, whether it’s for the first time or not, then you’ve probably thought about all the changes in your life that are coming — especially in the area of finances. Having a baby alters your financial picture. If you take maternity or paternity leave, those changes can be even more pronounced.
EDUCATION
mediafeed.org

These are the student loans you should pay off first

Prioritizing your student loan repayment and figuring out which student loans to pay off first can help you decrease the total cost of your debt. You should make sure you make the minimum payments on all of your student loans each month, then prioritize the loans with the highest interest rate.
EDUCATION
wfncnews.com

College students: Don’t Take Out Student Loans to Pay for a Luxury Apartment

When I was a child, my parents were poor. That was OK because almost everyone in my little Oklahoma town was poor, and we all told each other that we were in the middle class. By the time I graduated high school, my parents had clawed their way into the actual middle class, and they sent me off to Oklahoma State University to be “educated.”
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Financial Aid#Jsu#Fasfa#Studentaid Gov
Forbes

How To Get Student Loan Forgiveness If You Don’t Work In Public Service

Here’s how to get student loan forgiveness if you don’t work in public service. Here’s what you need to know. President Joe Biden announced major changes to student loan forgiveness for public servants this month, which will help more student loan borrowers get student loan cancellation. These changes are a game changer for student loan forgiveness — and could help shape the future of student loans for other borrowers too. What’s the latest on wide-scale student loan cancellation? The latest on mass student loan forgiveness is there’s likely won’t be any, at least in the near-term. Student loan relief due to the Covid-19 pandemic is ending January 31, 2022, and the Biden administration has said repeatedly that there will be no more extensions for temporary student loan forbearance. So, do you qualify for student loan forgiveness? (Here’s who qualifies for student loan forgiveness right now). A common complaint is “But, I don’t work in public service.” Well, here’s how to get student loan forgiveness, even if you don’t work in public service:
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
WANE-TV

Scams targeting student loan borrowers as repayments resume; here are the red flags

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In three months, 43 million federal student loan borrowers are expected to resume payments on their student loans. For many Americans, student loans are their introduction to debt. When the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the economy, these federal loans were put on a penalty free hold under the CARES Act. The extension was initially supposed to last for only six months, but former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden extended it multiple times.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fortune

Biden has announced plans to cancel $11 billion in student loans. Here’s who gets forgiveness

In just about 11 months in office, the Biden-Harris administration has issued five rounds of student loan forgiveness. The waves total more than $11 billion, benefitting hundreds of thousands of borrowers. While that may sound like a promising step toward universal student loan debt cancellation, the majority of federal borrowers won’t reap any reward quite yet.
EDUCATION
theeastcountygazette.com

Social Security: Here’s How You Can Claim Bigger Stimulus Payments

The Social Security Administration is updating its website to make planning for retirement more straightforward for Americans. For example, people’s predicted social security benefit amount will now be displayed in statements found online. This is beneficial since users may now see what they need to save to meet their benefits....
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy