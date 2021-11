Two years ago, I saw Lucy Dacus play a pretty amazing one-off show in Charlottesville, an hour away from her Richmond home base. Dacus didn’t have her usual touring band with her, and so she played instead with family members and old friends. She played songs that she’s written as teenagers, and she also played new songs that most of us hadn’t heard before. One of those new songs was an instantly-powerful reverie about a summer at Vacation Bible School and about trying to save a boyfriend who had more going on than she understood at the time. Last night, Dacus played that very same song on The Tonight Show. That rules.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO