EUGENE, Ore. - Oregon will have a chance to play one final tune-up before the start of the regular season when it hosts an exhibition against Westmont in Matthew Knight Arena Saturday at noon. The Ducks are coming off of a 93-26 win over Saint Martin's in their first exhibition game on Oct. 28 - the first game in front of fans at MKA in over 19 months. Following Saturday's game against the defending NAIA national champion Warriors, the Ducks open the regular season at home against Idaho State on Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

EUGENE, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO