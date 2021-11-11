Will Smith Opens Up About ‘Raging Jealousy’ Of Tupac

Three years into the run of his sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith proved that he wasn't just a comic actor with a performance in the 1993 drama, Six Degrees of Separation. His character was a con artist who ingratiates himself in the life of a wealthy couple by claiming to be the son of actor Sidney Poitier. The wife in the film was played by Stockard Channing, and this is where Smith learned a painful lesson as a performer. He writes in his upcoming memoir, Will, that the lines between real life and fiction blurred and he actually "fell in love" with Channing during filming. The 53-year-old star explains what happened and how it complicated his marriage in a new excerpt of the book published by People.

