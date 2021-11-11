ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith Opens Up About ‘Raging Jealousy’ Of Tupac

energy941.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Smith’s new book, WILL, is now out and in it, he confesses he had a “raging jealousy” of Tupac. His wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, had a well-documented personal relationship with Tupac. The two of them...

www.energy941.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tupac
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Decider

Will Smith Clears Up Fan Speculation About Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith: “It’s Friendship Versus Marital Prison”

During the latest installment of The Oprah Conversation, host Oprah Winfrey pressed Smith on the couple’s non-traditional relationship and questioned how long they were separated. “You know… It’s really funny… We didn’t… We never actually like officially separated,” he replied. Smith recalled throwing a 40th birthday party for his wife...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jealousy
Best Life

Will Smith Says This Co-Star Shut Him Down When He Tried to Date Her

Will Smith's highly anticipated and much hyped memoir Will was released on Nov. 9, and it features plenty of memories, musings, and confessions by the multi-hyphenate star. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the project that transitioned Smith from rapper to television lead, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is heavily covered in the book. The now 53-year-old opens up about the moment he knew the show needed to end, the piece of advice behind his character's name, and the castmate he once—unsuccessfully—asked out. Read on to find out which co-star Will Smith wanted to date early in his career and why it didn't work out.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Will Smith Just Admitted He Fell in Love With This Co-Star While Married

Three years into the run of his sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith proved that he wasn't just a comic actor with a performance in the 1993 drama, Six Degrees of Separation. His character was a con artist who ingratiates himself in the life of a wealthy couple by claiming to be the son of actor Sidney Poitier. The wife in the film was played by Stockard Channing, and this is where Smith learned a painful lesson as a performer. He writes in his upcoming memoir, Will, that the lines between real life and fiction blurred and he actually "fell in love" with Channing during filming. The 53-year-old star explains what happened and how it complicated his marriage in a new excerpt of the book published by People.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s OG Aunt Viv Opens Up About Her Relationship With Will Smith Following The Reunion

Last year’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion marked a shift in the narrative associated with OG Aunt Viv Janet Hubert. After almost two decades of being estranged, Hubert and Will Smith were finally able to sit down and hash out their issues. Hidden issues were uncovered, and hearts were mended during their emotional exchange. But now, almost a year after the reunion aired, one can't help but wonder if the two stars are still in a good place. Well, the actress has provided an update on how her and Smith’s relationship is today.
RELATIONSHIPS
toofab.com

Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith Open Up About Using Psychedelics on Red Table Talk

"It's changed my life for the better," Jada said. Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith are opening up about their personal experiences with psychedelic drugs. On Wednesday's episode of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk," Jada, Jaden and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (AKA Gammy), along with their several guests, discussed the potential health benefits of psychedelics, including how they are being used as a form of treatment for some mental illnesses.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Michael B. Jordan Misses Lori Harvey, Jada's Special Message For Will And More

Other highlights include Yung Joc getting married, Supa Cent celebrating an anniversary with her new beau, and as always, Ciara and Russell. The week in Black love was a pretty mixed bag that included a wedding, an anniversary, footage of a proposal, a few lovey-dovey posts on social media and more. Your favorites attended red carpet events, flexed on private jets, turned up at music festivals and simply enjoyed each other’s company. Whatever the couples did Monday through Friday, they shared it with their followers on the ‘gram. In case you missed any of it, here are a few of the lovey-dovey moments that took place this week — in Black love.
RELATIONSHIPS
buzzfeednews.com

Will Smith Opened Up About The Moment His “Heart Shattered” When Jaden Smith Asked To Be Legally Emancipated At 15 Years Old After Blaming Him For The "Abysmal Failure" Of Their Movie "After Earth"

Will Smith is reflecting on the moment that his son Jaden Smith — who is now known mononymously as Jaden — asked to be legally separated from his parents following the failure of their collaborative movie, After Earth. If you didn’t know, Will and Jaden costarred in the 2013 postapocalyptic...
MOVIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Will Smith opens up about father's abuse in new memoir

Actor Will Smith reveals a dark part of his upbringing and the complicated relationship he shared with his late father in a new memoir. In "Will," out November 9, the star describes his dad as a man with dualities. "My father was violent, but he was also at every game,...
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Will Smith Reveals He ‘Suffered a Raging Jealousy’ Over Jada’s Relationship with Tupac: I Wanted Her to ‘Look at Me Like That’

Will Smith opened up about the “raging jealousy” he suffered over Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship with Tupac Shakur in his recently released memoir. In his book Will, Smith revealed he was “tortured” by the connection his now-wife Pinkett Smith developed with Shakur after they met at the Baltimore School for the Arts in the 1980s.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy