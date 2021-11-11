Reading with children in a native language is key to bilingual learning

This week on The Maris Review, Ash Davidson joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her debut novel, Damnation Spring, out now from Scribner. I think whatever you think of the morals of falling old-growth trees, the engineering and the mechanics and the physics of cutting down a tree that’s wide enough to drive a car through and taller than the Statue of Liberty is fascinating. So I was really interested to dive into that world and learn as much as I could about it. Logging, like any other industry, has its own language. But I found the language particularly interesting because so many of the vocabulary words that loggers use are revealing of the dangerous reality of their day-to-day work. A good example of that is the term “widowmaker.” In logging lingo, a widowmaker is a branch very high up in a tree that could potentially fall off and harm you.

