Judge denies motion to send Berkeley murder case back to juvenile court

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Behind closed doors, a circuit judge on Wednesday denied a defense motion to send charges filed against 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting death of Thomas P. Dove Jr. back to juvenile court.

A murder trial for Brooklyn Zavion Johnson, along with co-defendants Nashaun M. Howard and Deana Albrecht, aka Deana Abrecht, is set to begin Jan. 4.

After Wednesday's hearing, Berkeley County Prosecuting Attorney Catie Wilkes Delligatti confirmed that 23rd Judicial Circuit Judge Laura Faircloth denied the motion by defense attorney Christian Riddell.

In asking the judge set aside the transfer of Johnson's case to adult status and remand it to juvenile court, Riddell cited apparent notice requirements to the defendant's parents, guardian or custodian, and alleged the state had failed to comply with the rules for the transfer hearing.

In response, Delligatti and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ray Boyce cited the absence of legal standing in which to raise error allegation and insisted the state complied with the requirements of state code and that the appropriate individuals, Johnson's grandmother and mother, were notified.

The four defendants have been charged with single counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with Dove's death on Aug. 23, 2019.

Dove was found on the front steps of a home in the 2300 block of Paynes Ford Road south of Martinsburg with multiple gunshot wounds, according to court records and police. He was later pronounced dead at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg.

Police have said Dove apparently was shot while running away from the shooters, police have said.

Faircloth said she was closing the hearing to the public out of precaution.

"We don't know what the disposition of the hearing will be," Faircloth said.

The judge announced her decision before the hearing began.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Judge denies motion to send Berkeley murder case back to juvenile court