Bucks vs. Knicks Game Thread

By Adam Paris
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks are on the second end of a back-to-back, trying to get revenge on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Hopefully...

Yardbarker

Is Friday's big win vs. the Bucks an inflection point for the Knicks?

The NBA season is an arduous marathon that stretches out over 82 games and more than six months. Thus, it's unwise to put too much stock into one of the first ten contests of the year. Nonetheless, some games end up meaning more than others, even if they take place...
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Preview: Bing Bonged

It’s been standard practice this season to check the injury report before committing fully to a Milwaukee Bucks game, and we’ll celebrate that tradition once more as they welcome the New York Knicks to town for a nationally televised Friday night tilt. Where We’re At. The Milwaukee MASH Unit’s have...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
newyorkcitynews.net

Bucks' Jrue Holiday (ankle) returns to action vs. Knicks

After missing the last five games with an ankle injury, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters Jrue Holiday was expected to be available for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Holiday last played on Oct. 23 against the San Antonio Spurs and has averaged 14.0 points and...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Jrue Holiday’s status for Knicks game revealed

The Milwaukee Bucks will welcome Jrue Holiday back into their lineup tonight as they face the New York Knicks. Holiday will be returning from a five-game abscence and play in just his third game of the season. Holiday suffered a heel contusion in the Bucks’ season opener and it has...
NBA
Mitchell Robinson
Nerlens Noel
Tom Thibodeau
FanSided

Bucks vs Knicks NBA live stream reddit for Nov. 10

The 5-6 Milwaukee Bucks travel to NYC to challenge the 7-4 New York Knicks on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Madison Square Garden. Despite their losing record, the Milwaukee Bucks are having a good week this week, which they hope to continue as they head to Madison Square Garden as they take on the New York Knicks.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. New York: Bucks Get Their Revenge at The Garden

It appeared to be a blowout on Wednesday night as the Milwaukee Bucks were able to build a 20+ point advantage on the road against the New York Knicks. However, some sloppy, timid basketball let the home team back in the game and almost cost them the W. At the end of the day, the Bucks survived, 112-100 thanks to some clutch shooting down the stretch.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Bucks Progress Report: November 12

Entering the workweek, the Bucks were in a rough spot as they dipped two games below .500 for the first time in four seasons. Some on-court adjustments (and maybe a visit with the Commander-in-Chief) appear to have really re-energized Milwaukee as they set out on a long road trip. Rotation players now able to handle their usual minute workload, Khris Middleton’s exit from the COVID protocols, and an easing schedule ahead all bode well for the upward climb in the East standings we all know is coming. This never was a matter of “if” but the “when” kept getting delayed due to key injuries. Though the roster may not fully be healthy as 2021 ends, the depth that Jon Horst assembled in the championship’s wake might be the main driver of any upcoming surge.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Rapid Recap: Bucks 113, Celtics 122

If I had told you before this Giannis Antetokounmpo-less game, that Jrue Holiday would shoot 6-25 from the field, but the Milwaukee Bucks would still force it into a 113-122 overtime loss against the Boston Celtics, I think you’d be happy enough. While it’s never fun to lose to another East rival, it spoke more about the state of this nearly full-strength Boston team than anything about the Bucks.
NBA
#Go Bucks#Knicks Game Thread#The Milwaukee Bucks#The New York Knicks#Espn
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview: An ECF Reunion

What is it, the mid-2000s again? The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, both finalists in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, find themselves in the bottom third of the East standings as they square off tonight. This marks Milwaukee’s final game of a five-game road trip, while Atlanta is in the middle of a six-game losing streak. Seriously, I’m getting some huge Josh Smith/Andrew Bogut vibes in previewing this matchup.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta: Bucks Couldn’t Get the Stops Against Hawks

After a tough loss against the Boston Celtics that was without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee was hoping to turn its fortunes around Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Giannis was able to return while George Hill was out, but that didn’t make enough of a difference as the Bucks lost 100-120 which ended their road trip with a 2-3 record.
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks
New York Knicks
