Bucks vs. Knicks Game Thread

Entering the workweek, the Bucks were in a rough spot as they dipped two games below .500 for the first time in four seasons. Some on-court adjustments (and maybe a visit with the Commander-in-Chief) appear to have really re-energized Milwaukee as they set out on a long road trip. Rotation players now able to handle their usual minute workload, Khris Middleton’s exit from the COVID protocols, and an easing schedule ahead all bode well for the upward climb in the East standings we all know is coming. This never was a matter of “if” but the “when” kept getting delayed due to key injuries. Though the roster may not fully be healthy as 2021 ends, the depth that Jon Horst assembled in the championship’s wake might be the main driver of any upcoming surge.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO