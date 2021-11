The Los Angeles Lakers will be without a crucial player against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. LeBron James will miss the contest due to an abdominal strain. James is already dealing with health issues with just eight games in the books in the 2021-22 campaign. For L.A. to contend for the NBA title this season, the team is going to need the superstar to stay on the floor.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO