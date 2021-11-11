ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

After retirement, Navy SEAL engaged in different kind of battle

By Chris Horne
FOX40
FOX40
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9frM_0ct1MS2c00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Eight years after he retired from the military, the mission continues for a Navy SEAL. Jason Redman is part of a network of veterans who now engage in a different kind of battle fighting for American allies in harm’s way.

A little Afghan girl was led to safety with her family. She could have been killed. Instead, she was saved, thanks to veterans like LT Jason Redman, US Navy (Ret.).

He knows what it means when someone says “a matter of life and death.”

Dozens of Nevada County businesses show their appreciation for veterans, active-duty members

Redman says in September of 2007, he was at the height of his military career. He was attached to an East Coast SEAL Team when he was badly wounded in a firefight in Iraq. His face and nose bear the evidence of that near-death experience.

“That kind of started a new journey.  It took about four years and 40 surgeries to put me back together,” he said.

Before that he had been deployed to Afghanistan. Redman and other special operators had developed key relationships there with interpreters and other allies.

After serving special ops, Tim Ney serves veterans at home

“These interpreters truly are life-savers. They understand the culture, and especially to work with special operations.”

Those Afghans have always been targets for the Taliban, but it got worse once the US military began its withdrawal.

“And they said, ‘we all need help. The Taliban is sweeping in. We’re all super high-risk, they’ve already threatened to kill all of us if they get their hands on us,'” Redman said.

That’s when a special ops colleague of Redman, a retired Green Beret, contacted him.

Redman and hundreds of others would use their knowledge, connections and technology to get people out.

“His inspiration for it was Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad. Basically he created a virtual underground railroad.”

The first stretch of that railroad was when the network got an interpreter into Karzai airport in Kabul to facilitate people getting out of the country. They used the password “pineapple” so the operation was dubbed Task Force Pineapple.

Others in the network knew interpreters, the plan was repeated and the operation grew. By the American deadline just before Labor Day, Task Force Pineapple had helped to spirit about 1000 Americans, interpreters and allies away from Taliban oppression.

The operation wasn’t without its setbacks.

“Frequently we would get them to the gate and the Taliban would disperse them – firing over their heads, beating them, beating people, beating kids,” Redman said

For these Afghans who had helped American forces, the recent terror was just the latest in many years of horror.

“The Taliban  put money on their heads, trying to get these guys frequently. Over the course of the two decades, individuals’ families were killed.”

Redman recalls one case where the operation povided virtual life-saving medical help. A father had been captured by the Taliban and his pregnant wife went into premature labor.

“There was a lot of bleeding and the individuals there did not know how to stop the bleeding. One of the medics in the network actually got on the line with one of our interpreters and basically told the people what to do, walked them through how to stop this bleeding and save this baby.

Redman retired from the military eight years ago after 21 years of service. With Task Force Pineapple, the mission that he sees as lifelong continues. Among many medals, Redman was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor, the Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal.

“We don’t leave our citizens behind, we don’t leave the people that helped us behind.”

Redman has authored two books on leadership and overcoming adversity, appeared on national news programs, and given TED talks. He has also appeared on an episode of Hawaii Five-0 as a wounded veteran. The producers told him they wanted to make the role as authentic as possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

Related
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
Ken Kayse

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Fortune

The highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history is on a mission to take the armed forces electric

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. In 1965, Bob Dylan performed his first electric concert at the Newport Folk Festival and got booed off the stage. In 2021, Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of the Department of Defense and highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history, made her own visit to Newport, R.I. And like the iconic folkie-turned-rocker, her mission was to go electric.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

5 SEAL vets running for Congress go on live TV together to demand accountability for 400+ Americans left in Afghanistan

Five U.S. Navy SEAL veterans, who are all Republican Congressional candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections, joined together on live television this week to call for accountability for the U.S. citizens still left in Afghanistan two months after the U.S. military concluded its civilian evacuation efforts and left the country.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harriet Tubman
Army Times

Green Beret NCO dies during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg

A Special Forces soldier died Wednesday after a “sudden, unexpected medical event” during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, 1st Special Forces Command said in a statement Friday morning. Sgt. 1st Class Calvin T. Rockward, 38, was attending the Special Forces Warrant Officer Technical and Tactical Certification Course...
MILITARY
ABC7 Chicago

Pentagon's claims of rogue Green Berets challenged in ABC News documentary

Four Americans gunned down in a withering, four-hour firefight in the Sahara -- part of a 10-man Green Beret team said to have gone rogue and been ambushed by ISIS while hunting down a top terrorist to "capture or kill" -- were ill-prepared, poorly trained and "not indicative" of their high-performing peers on the continent, U.S. military officials said. And in the strangest twist of all, they had been trying to locate an American aid worker who was being held hostage by the terrorist commander they were trying to kill.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Navy Seal#Retirement#Us Military#American#Afghans#Taliban#The Underground Railroad
MilitaryTimes

32-year-old soldier latest troop to die of COVID-19 as military death and infection rates fall

The spike in military COVID-19 deaths is continuing to subside, for the second week in a row, with only one death reported between Oct. 20 and 27. Spc. Damion Francis, 32, who was assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Carson, Colorado, is the 71st service member to die of COVID-19, none of whom have been fully vaccinated. Francis was partially vaccinated, according to a Pentagon spokesman.
MILITARY
WFXR

Veterans Affairs begins paying claims to vets exposed to toxic matter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Veterans Day approaches, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is cutting hurdles for veteran claims. Some veterans who have alleged for years that they were exposed to toxic matter while serving in the Gulf, can finally get disability benefits. The VA is now processing disability claims for asthma, rhinitis, and […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Washington Post

After World War II, tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers mutinied — and won

According to U.S. law, if a military service member commits mutiny, attempts mutiny or even fails to report a mutiny, that person “shall be punished by death or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct.”. According to U.S. history, however, if tens of thousands of military service members commit...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

3 people given accidental COVID-19 vaccines at JBLM

The Army is currently investigating how three people were accidentally given COVID-19 vaccines at the Lewis Main Exchange at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington. “Joint Base Lewis-McChord is aware three people were inadvertently administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of another vaccine at the Lewis Main Exchange,” Col. Joey Sullinger with I Corps Public Affairs said in an email to Military Times.
TACOMA, WA
FOX40

FOX40

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy