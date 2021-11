A recent guest editorial “We must return buffalo to the American West” by representatives of three Montana Tribes promotes and attempts to justify wide restoration of wild bison on public lands, mostly Bureau of Land Management lands and on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. The proposal is limited to “landscapes where there is a confluence of both Tribal and public interests”; but primarily promotes Tribal interests and neglects national goals for bison restoration. Authors of the editorial neglect historical and existing issues relating to and inhibiting bison restoration in Montana, including the Montana legislature’s legal rejection of bison restoration in the state.

