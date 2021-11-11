ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFF

Huntsville making changes to Emergency Rental Assistance Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville received more than $6 million dollars in Emergency Relief Assistance Program funds in March to distribute to those struggling to pay rent due to COVID. Now, those funds are running out. “We are now at the end of the funding. The funding...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Front-line Workers to Receive $600 Payments?

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently announced that a $700 stimulus check would be issued as a competitive grant. In order to assist workers in the meatpacking industry and farmers with safety costs and health issues caused by the pandemic, the Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program was created.
AGRICULTURE
WLUC

Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance in November to lower the cost of groceries

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer Monday announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in November in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to make groceries more affordable in time for the holidays. More than 1.26 million Michiganders, nearly 700,000 households, will receive additional food assistance benefits.
LANSING, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boosters could be approved for 18+ by the end of the week

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — COVID-19 boosters for all adults could be approved within days. The Food and Drug Administration convenes a panel Thursday and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will do the same Friday This comes days after vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna applied for emergency use authorization to make millions of additional Americans eligible for booster shots.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why This Smart-Home Company Is Seeing Sales Double Year Over Year

SmartRent just went public through a SPAC. The company's revenue is more than doubling, and there's a huge addressable market. However, SmartRent is unprofitable and reported a negative gross profit in the quarter. The smart-home industry is just starting to emerge. For investors, it already looks like one of the...
ECONOMY
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota sees surge in COVID cases ahead of Thanksgiving

ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Minnesota recorded the highest level of new COVID cases in the country last week, just ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday. The surge in cases is more apparent than ever in Itasca County, where ICUs are at full capacity. “The situation in Itasca County...
MINNESOTA STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey rental assistance program window closes on December 15th

TRENTON, NJ – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today announced that the second Phase of the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (CVERAP) and Eviction Protection Program application period will be closing on December 15, 2021. The CVERAP program, which has been a statewide effort to help keep people housed during the pandemic, was initiated in 2019 to offer relief to low- and moderate-income households that are unable to pay rent due to COVID-19. The programs are administered by DCA’s Division of Housing and Community Resources and have thus far distributed more than $421 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) funds to 47,329 New Jersey households.
HOUSE RENT
Cheddar News

ZipRecruiter CEO on What Jobseekers Want Amid the Mass Resignation

It's been a job hunters market of late, as a mass resignation amid the pandemic has added to millions of openings across businesses. ZipRecruiter co-founder and CEO Ian Siegel explained what people currently are looking for in the labor market. "Survey after survey after survey, whether it's on ZipRecruiter or it's a third-party source, is telling us the same piece of information: over half of job seekers right now are looking for work that is either fully remote or hybrid," he said. "They got a real taste of it during COVID, and they liked it a lot. It's the number one perk that's being requested and you can already see employers starting to shift in that direction."
ECONOMY
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Carlton, Eveleth, Virginia

Carlton, MN-- A special fashion show will be held this weekend. The ‘I Am Anishinaabe’ Fashion Show is taking place at Black Bear Casino Saturday, November 20th. The event coincides with Native American Heritage Month, which is November. The show will showcase Contemporary Great Lakes Apparel based on the traditional clothing of the Northland’s original residents. The free show starts at 6 P.M. at Black Bear Casino Resort.
EVELETH, MN
Billings Gazette

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $60,000

1993 single wide mobile located in Golden Meadows. Across the street from a quiet park. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Garden tub in Master bathroom. Priced to sell! Great starter home or rental property! Lot rent is $550 per month. Dryer stays with the property.
BILLINGS, MT
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona residents confused by rental assistance rules and restrictions

PHOENIX - Rental assistance has been a lifeline for many Arizonans throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s especially true as eviction filings have grown tremendously over the last two months. A Phoenix woman says she's confused why she still owes money, even though she got assistance. Yasheika Perkins was out...
ARIZONA STATE
Mercury News

Become a marijuana master with this sommelier-like certification for cannabis

When you’re looking for a wine expert, you call a sommelier. When you’re looking for a beer expert, you call a cicerone. But who do you call when looking for a cannabis expert? (Hint: It’s not your “guy.”) Enter Ganjier (pronounced gone-je-ay), a first-of-its-kind certification program that turns enthusiasts and...
EDUCATION

