ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kelsea Ballerini Wins First-Ever CMA Awards; Takes Home 2 Awards

By Lisa Konicki
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIGRU_0ct17s9M00

It was a big night for Kelsea Ballerini who took him not one, but two CMA awards before the show even began.

Before the 2021 CMA Awards aired on ABC, it was announced that Ballerini won Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her hit single “half of my hometown,” featuring fellow East Tennessee superstar Kenny Chesney.

“I’m so proud that my first two CMAs are for a song that represents my roots and also celebrates the dream that made me leave to chase it down,” Ballerini said in a statement. “I remember growing up in Knoxville watching the CMAs…So this feels surreal and special to share this with so many of my songwriting friends, and my hometown hero Kenny Chesney. I can’t think of a better moment to keep on my shelf forever.”

“Growing up in East Tennessee, it’s a deeper kind of home. You have to have lived it to really understand,” adds Chesney. “Kelsea knows that, knows how hard it is to leave to chase a dream like music. It’s what made being part of “half of my hometown” so special! I know that feeling of everyone having an opinion, hating leaving all that love and needing to go out and find your place in the songs.”

In addition to her two wins, Ballerini will release her debut poetry collection, Feel Your Way Through, on November 16, 2021.

Tune in to the 55th Annual CMA Awards live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 10 at 7pm CT/8 pm ET. Check out the video of “half my hometown” below.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
Wide Open Country

2021 CMA Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

It's safe to say that the CMA Awards were a total success, hosted by our favorite country cowboy, Luke Bryan. This year we had a lot of surprises such as Luke Combs' new single 'Doin' This,' Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton's performance honoring Aretha Franklin, and The American Idol judges making a special appearance to surprise the host!
CELEBRITIES
KICKS 105

Reba McEntire Looks Back on THAT CMA Awards Red Dress

In 1993, Reba McEntire shocked the CMA Awards audience when she stepped onstage to perform. The country icon was wearing a long red-velvet gown with a (to put it mildly) plunging neckline, accentuated by some well-placed sparkles -- an outfit that, nearly 30 years later, is still talked about often as part of CMA Awards history.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Us Weekly

CMA Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Country goes couture! The biggest names in Nashville came dressed to impress for the 2021 CMA Awards, which were held on Wednesday, November 10. With a red carpet rolled out at Bridgestone Arena, it didn’t take long for Us to realize that these singer’s weren’t messing around in the style department. Because if we’re being frank, they brought out all the stops for the 55th annual awards show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Wide Open Country

CMA Awards Snubbed Three of the Genre's Top Stars

There's reason to be cheerful about the nominees in multiple categories for the 55th annual CMA Awards. The September announcement proved that the Country Music Association remains behind outside-the-box Nashville stars Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne and recognizes the sustained excellence of Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and others beyond the genre's awards show regulars.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert's Opening Outfit Brings out All the Reactions

Country music's brightest stars gathered from the CMA Awards on Wednesday night, and superstar Miranda Lambert opened the show with a medley of her greatest hits, including "Kerosene," "Mama's Broken Heart," "Bluebird," "Little Red Wagon," and "Gunpowder and Lead." Lambert proved why she's been one of country music's biggest stars, complete with swagger and her signature twang.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Music Video#Poetry#Songwriting#Cma#Abc
HuffingtonPost

Black Women Steal The Show At The 2021 CMA Awards

The biggest night in country music returned to its longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. While last year’s CMA Awards were held sans audience at nearby Music City Center due to COVID-19, this year, the 55th annual awards show was packed with fans and star-studded performances ― notably from Black women.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

2021 CMA Awards: The Winners List

The 55th annual CMA Awards will take place Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. This year's show, hosted by Luke Bryan, returns to Bridgestone Arena after the 2020 ceremony was moved to the nearby Music City Center with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eric Church...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Sing It! Blake Shelton Gives Edgy Performance at 2021 CMA Awards

Slaying it solo. Blake Shelton showed off his gritty side at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 10. The crooner, 45, performed his single “Come Back as a Country Boy” during the ceremony. He wore an all-black ensemble and played his guitar with a stormy backdrop behind him. His wife, Gwen Stefani, did not appear to be in attendance at the Nashville, Tennessee, event.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Sets The Stage On Fire (Literally) With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”

With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Every CMA Entertainer of the Year Winner, From 1967 to Today

The CMA Entertainer of the Year award is one of the most prestigious awards an artist can win. The award signifies that the chosen artist has out-performed every other artist in his or her genre and is essentially at the top of his or her career. Since 1967, the Entertainer of the Year award has been given to many of country music's top artists, with some acts even taking home the prize multiple times. This year, the CMA Entertainer of the Year nominees are Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. Tune into ABC on November 10th to find out the winner. In honor of the upcoming CMA Awards, here's every CMA Entertainer of the Year winner, from 1967 to today.
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

2021 CMA Awards: Ranking the Worst to Best Red Carpet Looks

Tonight at the 55th annual CMA Awards, the stars showed out on the red carpet for country music’s biggest night. There was a fair share of disasters, as most red carpets have, but there were some great hits tonight! See below who dressed the best and who should’ve taken a second look in the mirror before stepping out the door.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy