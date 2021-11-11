2021 CMA Awards Winners – The Full List
The 55th Annual CMA Awards honored the best of the best in country music Wednesday night (November 10). Airing live from Bridgestone Arena, country’s biggest night saw artists such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Miranda Lambert take the stage for top-notch performances.
Kelsea Ballerini kicked off the night winning two awards (not televised) for Music Video of the Year for “half of my hometown” featuring Kenny Chesney and Musical Event of the Year for the same song with Chesney.
Here are the winners for the 55th Annual CMA Awards:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
**Carly Pearce – WINNER
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
**Chris Stapleton – WINNER
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
**Old Dominion – WINNER
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
**Brothers Osborne – WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
**Jimmie Allen – WINNER
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
**Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle – WINNER
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Aaron Sterling – Drums
Ilya Toshinskiy – Banjo
Derek Wells – Guitar
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer(s)
29 | Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
Dangerous: The Double Album | Morgan Wallen
Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
Heart | Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall and Jay Joyce
Skeletons | Brothers Osborne
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall and Jay Joyce
**Starting Over | Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Producers: Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
“Famous Friends” | Chris Young with Kane Brown | RCA Nashville
Producers: Corey Crowder and Chris Young
Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt
“The Good Ones” | Gabby Barrett | Warner Music Nashville
Producers: Ross Copperman and Zach Kale
Mix Engineers: Chris Galland and Manny Marroquin
“Hell Of A View” | Eric Church | EMI Records Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall and Jay Joyce
“One Night Standards” | Ashley McBryde | Warner Music Nashville
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall and Jay Joyce
**“Starting Over” | Chris Stapleton | Mercury Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville – WINNER
Producers: Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
“Forever After All”
Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
“The Good Ones”
Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
“Hell Of A View”
Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
“One Night Standards”
Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
**“Starting Over” – WINNER
Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
“Buy Dirt” | Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan | MCA Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
“Chasing After You” | Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris | Arista Nashville
Producers: Aaron Eshuis and Teddy Reimer
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” | Elle King & Miranda Lambert | RCA Records / Columbia Nashville
Producer: Martin Johnson
“Famous Friends” | Chris Young with Kane Brown | RCA Nashville
Producers: Corey Crowder and Chris Young
**“half of my hometown” | Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) | Black River Entertainment – WINNER
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman and Jimmy Robbins
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
“Chasing After You” | Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Director: TK McKamy
“Famous Friends” | Chris Young with Kane Brown
Director: Peter Zavadil
“Gone” | Dierks Bentley
Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear and Sam Siske
**“half of my hometown” | Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) – WINNER
Director: Patrick Tracy
“Younger Me” | Brothers Osborne
Director: Reid Long
