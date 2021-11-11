ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 CMA Awards Winners – The Full List

By American Songwriter
 7 days ago
The 55th Annual CMA Awards honored the best of the best in country music Wednesday night (November 10). Airing live from Bridgestone Arena, country’s biggest night saw artists such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Miranda Lambert take the stage for top-notch performances.

Kelsea Ballerini kicked off the night winning two awards (not televised) for Music Video of the Year for “half of my hometown” featuring Kenny Chesney and Musical Event of the Year for the same song with Chesney.

Here are the winners for the 55th Annual CMA Awards:

(American Songwriter will be updating the list as the night gets underway – check back for all the winners)

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

**Carly Pearce – WINNER

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

**Chris Stapleton – WINNER

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

**Old Dominion – WINNER

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

**Brothers OsborneWINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

**Jimmie Allen – WINNER

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

**Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle – WINNER

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Aaron Sterling – Drums

Ilya Toshinskiy – Banjo

Derek Wells – Guitar

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer(s)

29 | Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Dangerous: The Double Album | Morgan Wallen

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Heart | Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall and Jay Joyce

Skeletons | Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall and Jay Joyce

**Starting Over | Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Producers: Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Famous Friends” | Chris Young with Kane Brown | RCA Nashville

Producers: Corey Crowder and Chris Young

Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

“The Good Ones” | Gabby Barrett | Warner Music Nashville

Producers: Ross Copperman and Zach Kale

Mix Engineers: Chris Galland and Manny Marroquin

“Hell Of A View” | Eric Church | EMI Records Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall and Jay Joyce

“One Night Standards” | Ashley McBryde | Warner Music Nashville

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall and Jay Joyce

**“Starting Over” | Chris Stapleton | Mercury Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville – WINNER

Producers: Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Forever After All”

Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

“The Good Ones”

Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

“Hell Of A View”

Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

“One Night Standards”

Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

**“Starting Over”WINNER

Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Buy Dirt” | Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan | MCA Nashville / Universal Music Group Nashville

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

“Chasing After You” | Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris | Arista Nashville

Producers: Aaron Eshuis and Teddy Reimer

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” | Elle King & Miranda Lambert | RCA Records / Columbia Nashville

Producer: Martin Johnson

“Famous Friends” | Chris Young with Kane Brown | RCA Nashville

Producers: Corey Crowder and Chris Young

**“half of my hometown” | Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) | Black River EntertainmentWINNER

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman and Jimmy Robbins

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Chasing After You” | Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

“Famous Friends” | Chris Young with Kane Brown

Director: Peter Zavadil

“Gone” | Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear and Sam Siske

**“half of my hometown” | Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)WINNER

Director: Patrick Tracy

“Younger Me” | Brothers Osborne

Director: Reid Long

