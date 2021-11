Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia is a large airline in its own right, with nearly 100 aircraft in its fleet. This number is set to grow considerably in years to come, as it has hundreds more on order. However, the airline also has several subsidiaries situated throughout Asia, with fleets and networks of their own. Let’s take a look at the planes that each of these flies.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO