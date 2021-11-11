FalconStor Software: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Walmart Inc. stock rose 2.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the retail giant raised its full-year earnings guidance, the third consecutive quarter it has done so. Net income totaled $3.11 billion, or $1.11 per share, down from $5.14 billion, or $1.80 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.45 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.40. Revenue of $140.53 billion was up from $134.71 billion last year and also beat the FactSet consensus of $135.43 billion. U.S. e-commerce sales were up 8% year-over-year, and have grown 87% on a two-year basis. Walmart international sales fell 20.1% to $23.6 billion, impacted...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO