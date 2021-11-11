ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

FalconStor Software: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

FalconStor Software Inc. (FALC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $374,000. The...

www.kansascity.com

Benzinga

Full Truck Alliance Beats Q3 Consensus Aided By GTV Growth, User Engagement

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (NYSE: YMM) reported third-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 68.9% year-on-year to $192.7 million, beating the consensus of $171.5 million. Growth Drivers: Revenues from freight matching services grew 102.6% Y/Y to $168.4 million due to increased revenues from freight brokerage service and freight listing service and growth in transaction commissions.
Benzinga

America's Car-Mart Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

America's Car-Mart Inc (NASDAQ: CRMT) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 29.1% year-on-year, to $288.30 million, beating the analyst consensus of $269.76 million. The number of retail units sold rose 5.7% Y/Y. The gross profit per retail unit sold increased 11.3%. Same-store revenue growth for the quarter was at 28.2%...
MarketWatch

Walmart raises full-year earnings guidance

Walmart Inc. stock rose 2.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the retail giant raised its full-year earnings guidance, the third consecutive quarter it has done so. Net income totaled $3.11 billion, or $1.11 per share, down from $5.14 billion, or $1.80 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.45 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.40. Revenue of $140.53 billion was up from $134.71 billion last year and also beat the FactSet consensus of $135.43 billion. U.S. e-commerce sales were up 8% year-over-year, and have grown 87% on a two-year basis. Walmart international sales fell 20.1% to $23.6 billion, impacted...
The Motley Fool

Should Pfizer Investors Expect a Big Dividend Hike in 2022?

Pfizer raised its dividend payments by 3% last year. This year's strong performance leaves plenty of room for the company to afford a generous increase in its dividend. The company's payout ratio would remain low even with a double-digit hike. Companies normally raise their dividend payments if they believe they...
