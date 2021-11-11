ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Who should receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters?

Now that a majority of Americans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccines, the question becomes who needs additional doses to maintain or increase protection against SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that causes COVID-19). Two main factors determine if boosters are needed:. Do the original vaccines still work against current SARS-CoV-2 variants?....

Vaccination Offers More Protection than Previous COVID-19

On October 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR examining more than 7,000 people across 9 states who were hospitalized with COVID-like illness, CDC found that those who were unvaccinated and had a recent infection were 5 times more likely to have COVID-19 than those who were recently fully vaccinated and did not have a prior infection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
No, COVID-19 Vaccines Will Not Give You AIDS

Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have removed a video by President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil in which he claimed that COVID-19 vaccines are linked to the development of AIDS, the Brazilian news site GloboNews and Reuters reported yesterday. “We removed a video from Jair Bolsonaro’s channel for violating our medical disinformation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Ages 5 to 11

On September 29, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. A clinical trial of approximately 4,700 kids in this age group showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective and no serious side effects were reported.
KIDS
Tu Salud is the leading health magazine for Latinos/Hispanics in the United States. Launched in 2007, it covers fitness and nutrition as well as a broad range of health issues affecting Latino families.

