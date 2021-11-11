Demolition starts on former Club Tucan building in downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The former Club Tucan building in La Crosse is now a pile of rubble.

The building was constructed in 1886, originally as a family-run meat market.

La Crosse’s Heritage Preservation Commission had dubbed the building one of the city’s 10 most endangered historic places.

It’s been vacant for a number of years and was condemned in March.

The building’s owner, The Fortney Hospitality Group, was issued a demolition permit in May.

They started tearing down the building Wednesday.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.