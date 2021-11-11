ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand

MSNBC
 7 days ago

www.msnbc.com

BEAUTY & FASHION
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Tami Roman Gives Husband The Green Light To Have Baby With Another Woman

Those controversial Basketball Wives moments are behind her and Tami Roman has spent the better part of her recent years building her brand. She has appeared on her own Fox Soul series and often pops up on social media alongside her husband, Reggie Youngblood. Their relationship was well-documented while on Basketball Wives, including Tami's hesitation to take the next step due to their 17-year age difference.
CELEBRITIES
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Scam Suspect Enjoys the Finer Things in Life, But Lawyer Says He’s Dead

It's the first thing we all do when we hear of something scandalous in our backyard -- check Facebook. It may not be a great sign for our society but it's true, and it's exactly what I did when I heard a CT woman had been swindled by a man whose attorney claims he's dead. When I searched "Johnny Masesa Facebook," the first result for Masesa was a memorial Facebook or "Legacy" page.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Brandi Passante 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Many fans wonder how much their favorite reality television stars are worth. Luckily, there’s information out there to get the people the information they want to know. After the huge success of A&E’s Storage Wars, there’s no doubt their stars have at least some money to show for their hard work. Brandi Passante is one of those feisty celebrities that fans love. So, how much is Brandi’s net worth in 2021? Keep reading to find out more.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Mykelti Padron’s Husband Gone, Mom Christine Brown Saves The Day

Now that Christine Brown is a free woman, she has more time to enjoy the finer things in life. This includes spontaneous girl’s nights with her daughters. She has always been a very hands-on mother but a lifestyle change, including moving to Utah, has allowed her to indulge in a more free-spirited nature. It is also allowing her more time with her second eldest daughter, Mykelti who lives nearby. With Tony away, Christine soaked up Saturday night in the best possible way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Alt 101.5

Popular Musician Quietly Moves to Montana, Sets Missoula Concert Date

We're moving closer and closer into the new year, which means we're starting to get a sense of the upcoming concert season in Missoula - and the first few months of 2022 are already looking pretty stacked. We've got Dierks Bentley at the Adams Center, plus Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Steve-O, Killswitch Engage, Steve Vai, Beach House, and more all making their way to the Wilma. And now, you can add another exciting one to the list - and this one actually has a pretty cool Montana connection.
MONTANA STATE
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
COMICS
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they...
ENTERTAINMENT
beyondthecreek.com

Attention Anti-Maskers – Enjoy Shopping at Target!

Despite a Contra Costa health order mandating indoor masking in most public places, including retail shops such as Target, I was surprised to recently see maskless people at the Walnut Creek Target. These weren’t masks hanging below their face people either, absolutely no masks. Considering the amount of employees milling about I was curious how these people could freely shop. So at the register I asked what the policy was and one employee told me they, despite the indoor mask order, can only suggest that people wear masks. That’s all.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

