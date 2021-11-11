ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

T.J. Edwards Points to String on Back End That Needs Tightening

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKowL_0ct0sQCr00

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles defense is taking a ton of hits in recent days when it comes to fans who simply do not like a passive approach on that side of the football.

Embattled defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon again explained his philosophy earlier this week.

"The quickest way to get beat is to get the ball thrown over your head," Gannon said.

The tightrope of limiting explosive passing plays has resulted in good quarterbacks putting together historic completion percentages when playing against the Philadelphia defense.

And the targeting of blame by critics hasn't exactly been like a smart bomb.

Depending on the day and the critic, the Eagles' defensive woes could be blamed on the underachieving defensive line, the talent-deficient linebackers, or the lack of press coverage on the back end.

Edwards, who has played lights out against Detroit and the Los Angeles Chargers over the past two weeks, pointed to his own house: the back seven.

"That's really the back end - the safeties and DBs and linebackers - being connected on a string," Edwards said when asked by SI.com's EagleMaven about opposing QBs connecting with their initial reads. "If the DBs are going to take away the big plays we gotta get closer to coverage so we can take away those early check-downs.

"At the end of the day, we're trying to do a good job of keeping a roof over everything so our D-Line can rush [the passer]. So it comes down to guys in the middle of the field getting closer to that coverage so that we can give our D-Line time."

It's about complementary football, something Gannon preaches and Edwards has heard loud and clear as the Mike LB.

"We prep so hard throughout the week and we always have a good idea of what's coming and what we see," Edwards said. "... it's guys trusting those reads and trusting those plays and that we're going to see those plays and just attack it because I think we tried to do the thing of trying to help each other out at times but at times we just have to get to our coverage and stick to it so the quarterback does have to go to his second and third read."

And if the QB is hesitating or being forced to go through his progression that gives Fletcher Cox and Co. more opportunities to get home.

"I think the quarterbacks we've played have done a good job of getting the ball out quick. Kinda, trying to stop our rush a little bit," said Edwards. "... We've definitely had that as a point of emphasis from the start of the year. Still things we're trying make sure that we're on but I know we will get that fixed."

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
EagleMaven

Eagles Have a New LB1 in T.J. Edwards

PHILADELPHIA - T.J. Edwards was a star linebacker at Wisconsin, a two-time All-Big Ten selection, and a first-team All-American as a junior who left Madison with 37.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 10 interceptions, and 25 pass breakups. Despite that production, the next level was changing rapidly and 6-foot-1, 240-pound...
NFL
FanSided

Eagles defense, Jonathan Gannon may have their general in T.J. Edwards

With the departure of Eric Wilson, T.J. Edwards has once again become one of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ starting linebackers. Over the past two-and-a-half seasons, he has managed to carve out a role for himself. In 2019, Edwards played minimal snaps but served as a key run-stopper on early downs and...
NFL
NBC Sports

The element that T.J. Edwards has added to Eagles’ defense

Maybe T.J. Edwards isn’t a long-term fix for the Eagles at the linebacker position. But he’s the best one they have right now. If nothing else, Edwards is giving the Eagles some much-needed physicality on that side of the ball. “You see how physical he is inside,” Eagles defensive coordinator...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s T.J. Watt News

As if failing to beat the winless Detroit Lions this past week wasn’t frustrating enough for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they saw star pass rusher T.J. Watt leave the game early with an injury. And the news about him on Monday isn’t promising. On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson would love to join the Atlanta Falcons

Deshaun Watson would undoubtedly love to join the Atlanta Falcons and become their future at the quarterback position. Not only would Watson love it, but Falcons head coach, Arthur Smith, would also welcome him with open arms since he would add another level to this offense that simply is not there with Matt Ryan. Not to say Matt Ryan is not playing well, he is, during the past few weeks, Matt has been playing at an MVP level.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
The Spun

Details Emerge From The Situation With Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Detroit Lions. The 39-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, less than 24 hours before kickoff. The news was quite the shock, given that the Steelers were prepared to go into Sunday’s...
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
655
Followers
756
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy