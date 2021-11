Are you going to be shipping any of your Christmas gifts to family or friends this year? If so, you should really think about doing it sooner rather than later. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced their holiday shipping deadlines and they are a little bit earlier than normal. The USPS told customers earlier in the year that they should expect some delays with their First-Class Mail service and that is reflected in the holiday shipping deadlines.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO