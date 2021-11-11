KCK teen recovering after school stabbing

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA-TV) — An argument over household chores led to a father stabbing his teenage son in Pennsylvania, police say. Richard Cain, 58, now faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault for the altercation. Investigators say the incident began with a disagreement between Cain and his 16-year-old son over helping around the house. State police say the argument exploded into violence inside a home in Bell Township. “It appears that it was a very heated argument that just escalated and got out of control,” trooper Stephen Limani said. (Photo Credit: KDAK) According to court documents, Cain and his son were at odds over the...

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO