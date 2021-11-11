Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship to kick off in Baton Rouge for competition’s second year

(Video Courtesy: Scott Walker Media)

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGNO ) — This weekend’s LSU-Arkansas matchup will be prefaced by another major competition — a pizza-eating contest.

On Saturday, November 13, the Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship will return to Tiger Stadium for its second year and first appearance since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s competition will welcome the inaugural champion and one of the world’s top-ranked competitive eaters, Joey Chestnut. Winner of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 9 times and 4-time chicken wing-eating champion, Chestnut holds a whopping 46 world records in competitive eating.

One of those world records was set at Fat Boy’s Pizza Metairie in 2019, where Chestnut demolished 6 1/2 two-foot slices of pizza in 10 minutes. On Saturday, he will work to defend his title and maybe even break his own record.

“Joey is amazing,” Fat Boy’s Pizza owner Gabe Corchiani said. “We’re excited that he’s able to

come back to put on another incredible eating display. The lineup will be first-rate and the

atmosphere will be electric.”

“I am stoked to defend my Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Champion title and to hang out with LSU

fans prior to their game against Arkansas,” Chestnut added. “We had a lot of fun at the Metairie

Fat Boy’s back in 2019 and I can’t wait to do it all again in Baton Rouge.”

The event will feature some of the world’s other top competitive eaters, along with some local celebrities who will test their eating limits.

The winner of the competition will take home a share of the $3,000 purse and a championship belt (we’re not sure if they will need it to hold up their pants after eating all that pizza though!). The contest will take place this Saturday, November 13 on the LSU campus before the Arkansas game — date and location to be determined.

