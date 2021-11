In less than 24 hours, Henry Ruggs went from being one of the most marketable players on the Raiders’ roster to unemployed. The former Raiders wide receiver was released from the team Tuesday night after he was involved in a fatal crash resulting in the death of a 23-year-old woman Tuesday morning. Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving, according to police.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO