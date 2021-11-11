Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son pleads guilty to stabbing neighbor

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — The son of basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pleaded guilty Tuesday to stabbing a neighbor nearly two years ago over a dispute about trash cans.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 29, was immediately sentenced to six months in jail and placed on two years of formal probation, KABC reported. He will not have to report to jail until Jan. 7, the television station reported.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar pleaded guilty to three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger, according to KSWB.

He was facing up to nine years and eight months in prison, the television station reported.

The victim, Ray Winsor, 60, said he had an argument with the younger Abdul-Jabbar on June 9, 2020. Winsor said he has known Adam Abdul-Jabbar for years and confronted him over the younger man’s failure to remove trash cans from a driveway they shared, KABC reported. After he was injured, Winsor said his wife drove him to an area hospital with multiple injuries, the television station reported. A sheriff’s department spokesperson said Winsor was stabbed seven times.

“I sort of got on him because the lady who takes care of him is 83-years-old,” Winsor told KABC in June 2020. “(And) he doesn’t do anything for her and it just bums me out. She’s in a walker taking her trash cans down.

