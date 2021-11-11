CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trib 10: Back to work for ranked teams in Week 11

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon's Taite Beachy celebrates a fumble recovery against Bethel Park on Oct. 21.

The Trib 10 power rankings last week resembled the 1930s movie classic, All Quiet on the Western (Pa) Front.

Only three of the 10 ranked teams were in action in Week 10 with Hampton, Sto-Rox and Steel Valley prevailing.

The other seven teams enjoyed byes for the final time this season.

The power deck could be shuffled this week as all 10 teams hit the field for either semifinal or quarterfinal district playoff games.

The only guarantee is that you can follow the action of these teams and all 22 WPIAL playoff games this Friday here on Trib HSSN.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking.

1. Mt. Lebanon, 10-0, (1): The Blue Devils host North Allegheny, Friday on HSSN

2. Belle Vernon, 8-0, (2): The Leopards host New Castle, Friday on HSSN

3. Central Valley, 10-0, (3): The Warriors host East Allegheny, Friday on HSSN

4. Central Catholic, 8-2, (4): The Vikings play Seneca Valley, Friday on HSSN

5. Moon, 10-0, (5): The Tigers host Woodland Hills, Friday on HSSN

6. Aliquippa, 8-1, (6): The Quips play Laurel Highlands. Friday on HSSN

7. Sto-Rox, 11-0, (7): The Vikings host Mohawk, Friday on HSSN

8. Hampton, 11-0, (8): The Talbots host Thomas Jefferson, Friday on HSSN

9. Penn-Trafford Warriors, 8-2, (9): The Warriors host Fox Chapel, Friday on HSSN

10. Steel Valley Ironmen, 10-0, (10): The Ironmen host South Side, Friday on HSSN

Out: None

