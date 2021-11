Threat Intelligence (TI) can come from different sources—local or external feeds and includes attack signatures, registry data, IP addresses, domain names, and a host of other pieces of information often referred to as “artifacts” or “Indicators of Compromise.” TI also adds information about how adversaries operate and behave during an attack, often called Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs). It is not just daunting but also an expensive endeavor to hire enough analysts to manually combine the threat feeds together for analysis, make the intel relevant, and then push the insights to all other tools.

SOFTWARE ・ 22 HOURS AGO