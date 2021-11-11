ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

9-year-old airlifted to hospital after dog bites face

By Kyra Shportun
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after she was bit on her face by a dog in Port Charlotte.

According to animal control, the dog, a pit bull named Milo, was let into the backyard by the homeowner before it went under a chain-linked fence into the neighbor’s yard off Riverhead Avenue where the child was playing.

The girl’s mother was inside of their house taking a shower when she heard something outside. She went out and found the dog had gotten ahold of her daughter’s face, said Brian Jones with animal control.

The mom tried to intervene and was also attacked by the dog. Both the mother and her daughter had significant injuries as a result of the attack.

Jones said the dog lives at another home in Port Charlotte and was just being watched by another resident at the address on Riverhead Avenue.

We talked to the little girl’s father, Jeremy Sears over the phone. He said his daughter is expected to be released from the hospital sometime Wednesday night.

She was treated for a serious bite wound on her forehead.

Neighbors said they’ve had run-in’s with Milo before. Allie Keller installed a white fence to protect her 5-year-old daughter and her own dogs from the problematic pit bull.

“I think the dog should go to someone else who can take care of it and control it,” said Keller.

One neighbor across the street told us her granddaughter plays with the 9-year-old girl who got bit.

She’s worried Milo will come back to the neighborhood after his 10-day quarantine. Charlotte County Animal Control said there’s a high probability he will.

“I do want it known that the owners of that dog do plan to come get that animal once it’s done with its quarantine and they have every right to do so,” said Matthew Meredith, an animal control officer with the county.

Meredith said even though Milo has a previous bite on record, he currently isn’t classified as dangerous, which is why euthanasia isn’t an option.

His owner will have to pay a $530 fee before he’s picked up.

