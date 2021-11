A Wisconsin-based distributor is voluntarily recalling onions that may be tied to the fast-growing salmonella outbreak. Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc. issued the warning over its whole yellow, white and red onions because they may be contaminated with the bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, according to the recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO