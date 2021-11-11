Health Watch Oklahoma: Vaccination Mandate Deadline, Aaron Rodgers

New York, NY (CNN) — Prevea Health and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced they are ending their partnership in a joint statement issued by the company Saturday. Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and is unvaccinated against the virus. He has been a spokesperson for Prevea...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin health care company has ended a nine-year partnership with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A statement posted on Twitter by Prevea Health said the company and Rodgers mutually agreed to end their partnership. The move comes a day after Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” he had sought alternative treatments to COVID-19 vaccination because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots. Rodgers, who turns 38 in December, did not say what ingredient he was allergic to, or how he knows he is allergic. Prevea Health says in a statement it encourages all eligible people to get vaccinated.
Aaron Rodgers could have been hosting the iconic quiz show Jeopardy! The Green Bay Packers quarterback was at one point a leading candidates to take over for the late Alex Trebek. Rodgers got rave reviews during his tenure as a guest host. But after his public-relations disaster during an interview on the “Pat McAfee Show” on November 5, the Jeopardy! producers can consider themselves fortunate for not selecting him as the new host.
State Farm Insurance announced it will support their celebrity endorser Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The 37-year-old athlete tested positive for the coronavirus last week and revealed he was unvaccinated. After sharing his reasoning for refusing to get the vaccine, Rodgers...
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes. However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot...
If Aaron Rodgers departs from the Green Bay Packers next year, it could allow Mike Zimmer to get one last chance with the Minnesota Vikings. During his tenure as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer has had deal with the annoying greatness of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But in 2022, this annual battle between Rodgers and Zimmer could come to an end.
Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
The Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre has been in a sticky situation since 2020. Apparently, he had been given a payment of almost $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 for speaking appearances. However, Favre never attended the speaking gigs and was paid anyway. In retrospect, Brett Favre had...
Aaron Rodgers has faced a great deal of backlash since he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and the star quarterback’s fiancee has apparently heard enough. Actress Shailene Woodley, Rodgers’ girlfriend, took to Instagram on Monday to defend the Green Bay Packers star against a report that claimed he went out for a cup of coffee when he should have been in quarantine. The Daily Mail published a photo on Monday night that claimed to show Rodgers violating NFL rules by leaving isolation. Woodley responded to the report with a vulgar rant on her Instagram story Tuesday.
Green Bay Packers fans got a huge update on status two key pieces of defense on Thursday. As the race for the top seed in the NFC narrows, the Green Bay Packers are hoping to enter the homestretch of the season healthier than they are now. Two key pieces of...
